WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Candlewood Suites in Williamson County has been a hot topic since the city purchased the former hotel nearly a year ago for $9.5 million. From vandalism to neighbors expressing concerns about the city of Austin wanting to turn the property into a homeless shelter, there has been immense pushback from those who say they just don't want it in their community.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO