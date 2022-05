JOHNSON CITY - Charles “Charlie” Clayton Hartley, 68, Johnson City passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence. A native of Mountain City, he was a son of the late Thomas and Bertha Jenkins Hartley. He had lived in Carter County most of his life. Charlie was retired as a truck driver with the City of Johnson City Waste Water Treatment Plant. He loved bass fishing, eating, hunting, golf and music. He was a member of the Simerly Creek Believers Fellowship Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Maude Munsey and four brothers: Carl, Dallas, Paul and Clyde Hartley.

