Theatre in the Park: Hamlet 1603

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever, "Wheel of Fortune" is doing live shows across the country and making a stop in Columbus!. Guests can audition to go on stage, spin the wheel and try to solve puzzles to win prizes. Audience members also have the chance to be randomly picked to win cash and prizes.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You've heard of chicken on a pizza, but what about pizza toppings on chicken. It's a concept a pair of culinary artists are bringing to Columbus. Toco Foods owners Tom Burnet and Corrina Mohr discuss their innovative creation "Pizza on Chicken Tortilla" with Good Day Columbus Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Registration ends this week for elementary and middle school students to participate in the Summer Experience with Columbus City Schools. The district’s reimagined plans for the summer offers six weeks of hands-on learning opportunities and “mini-camps” with a variety of community partners, including COSI, Franklin Park Conservatory, Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Buckeye Ranch and more.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following up on a promise he made to the Ohio State Marching Band in December, Tom Cruise will be providing the band with a screening of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie Friday at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Band members will be getting...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After her return to the Stagecoach Festival, 8-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood announced her The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will make a stop in Columbus. The American Idol winner will be performing at Nationwide Arena on March 4, 2023, with Grammy-nominated artist, Jimmie Allen.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new project to help Veterans' children and it all starts with a basket. Dresden and Company director of system Ryan Lepi and Basketmaker Craig Prest discuss supporting 'Children of Fallen Patriots' with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Drivers across Central Ohio are taking another hit as gas prices hit new record highs. Many stations in the area are at $4.49 a gallon, about 24 cents higher than the day before. The national average is $4.52. Diesel prices are even higher, sitting at...
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The tragedy in Buffalo is impacting people in the Miami Valley who lived through the Oregon District Mass Shooting. It has been nearly three years since the shooting in Dayton's Oregon District but survivors say when another shooting like this happens, it is retraumatizing. On August...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The issues will boil down to this: was Stone Foltz forced to drink a liter of whiskey that led to his death or was it his personal choice. Those were the two options attorneys suggested to a jury in Wood County hearing the trial of two men from Central Ohio accused in the death of Foltz, who died while pledging a fraternity at Bowling Green State University.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection is underway for two people charged in the hazing death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen is from Grove City and Jacob Krinn is from Delaware. Foltz, who was also from Delaware, died in March 2021 three days after he was...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Smoked, grilled and charred BBQ, Good Day Columbus is celebrating National Bar-B-Que Day with a twist! Barrel and Boar Gastropub introducing a new vegan alternative for customers to enjoy with a Pulled Pork BBQ Oyster Mushroom Sandwich!. Barrel & Boar Gastropub has 4 locations and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller has created an online store to support the nonprofit, Faces of Resilience. All of the profits from Miller's Don't Make It Weird apparel will support the nonprofit that supports the Ohio State Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is lighting Ohio blue to pay tribute to all the current and fallen law enforcement officers. The Light Ohio Blue campaign takes place from May 15 to May 21. Iconic buildings in Columbus like City Hall, the Leveque Tower, and AEP are going blue...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus remains unchanged in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $4.26. Columbus gas prices are 54.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.39 per gallon...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Giving you options for sweet date night ideas from home without the mess and clean up Home Chef Shanisty Ireland joins Good Day Columbus to show you how to find a local private chef through CookinGenie. Chicken Marsala. Ingredients. ● 4 chicken breasts, sliced horizontally...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recent years, Columbus has seen a rise in crime involving teenagers. Now, a major effort is underway to push area teens in the right direction. ABC6 On Your Side shares how neighborhood leaders are working on the front lines, helping to change lives and the community in the process.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a dump truck smashed into a downtown Columbus Church. The crash happened on 315 at Town Street. ODOT cameras show the moments the truck went off the road, narrowly missed an SUV, and crashed into the church.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Veterans is taking nominations for the Hall of Frame. Ohio Department of Veterans Services director Maj. Gen.Deborah Ashenhurst discusses the nominations process with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. If you would like to nominate a Veteran for the 2022...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summertime is here! As many look forward to spending more time outside, this is your chance to make time to exercise and spend time with your pups! Owner of Seven Studios Julie Wilkes and her dogs Cash and Charlie join Good Day Columbus to help demonstrate how it's done!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some city leaders worry about the recent gun violence and fear it's going to get worse with changing gun laws and with warmer temperatures. They're now trying to find ways to set their own gun regulations in Columbus. Erick Bellomy lost his father to gun...
