Theatre in the Park: Hamlet 1603

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The issues will boil down to this: was Stone Foltz forced to drink a liter of whiskey that led to his death or was it his personal choice. Those were the two options attorneys suggested to a jury in Wood County hearing the trial of two men from Central Ohio accused in the death of Foltz, who died while pledging a fraternity at Bowling Green State University.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO