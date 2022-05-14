‘World’s first Black Jewish hip hop star’ Nissim Black will perform in Columbia

Columbia this week will host a unique rap show featuring an artist who bills himself as “the world’s first Black Chassidic Jewish hip hop star.”

International recording artist Nissim Black will perform an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center , 306 Flora Drive.

Black rose up through the hip hop ranks after a rough upbringing in Seattle, releasing two albums under the name D. Black before he briefly retired in 2011 and converted to Orthodox Judaism. He’s since relaunched his rap career as Nissim — Hebrew for “miracles” — recording religiously-conscious music from his new home base in Jerusalem.

His unusual life story is now being developed into the comedy “Motherland Bounce” for HBO Max .

Thursday’s concert is hosted by Chabad of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina chapters of Chabad and Hillel, Beth Shalom Synagogue, the Tree of Life Congregation, the Columbia Jewish Federation and Cutler Jewish Day School.

Tickets are $18, and $10 for children.