ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

‘World’s first Black Jewish hip hop star’ Nissim Black will perform in Columbia

By Bristow Marchant
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SL12U_0fe9ZeBl00

Columbia this week will host a unique rap show featuring an artist who bills himself as “the world’s first Black Chassidic Jewish hip hop star.”

International recording artist Nissim Black will perform an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center , 306 Flora Drive.

Black rose up through the hip hop ranks after a rough upbringing in Seattle, releasing two albums under the name D. Black before he briefly retired in 2011 and converted to Orthodox Judaism. He’s since relaunched his rap career as Nissim — Hebrew for “miracles” — recording religiously-conscious music from his new home base in Jerusalem.

His unusual life story is now being developed into the comedy “Motherland Bounce” for HBO Max .

Thursday’s concert is hosted by Chabad of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina chapters of Chabad and Hillel, Beth Shalom Synagogue, the Tree of Life Congregation, the Columbia Jewish Federation and Cutler Jewish Day School.

Tickets are $18, and $10 for children.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Entertainment
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson discovers new salamander species

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is a well-known U.S. Army training post, but it's also a place full of plants, animals, and reptiles. Recently, a new species has been uncovered at the training post—the Chamberlain Dwarf Salamander. Michelle Wilcox, wildlife biologist for Fort Jackson, explained what it looks...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Conversation U.S.

The fight against school segregation began in South Carolina, long before it ended with Brown v. Board

When it comes to the case of Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 Supreme Court decision that outlawed school segregation, the focus is often on Topeka, Kansas, the home of the Brown family and the school board that it sued. But the story of the case actually had several starts, years before the case was decided and more than a thousand miles away. In 1947, Black families in Clarendon County, South Carolina, asked the county to provide school buses for Black children, just as it did for white children. The county refused, so with the help of the NAACP, the...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish Hip Hop#Black Rose#Bills#World#Black Jewish#Orthodox Judaism#Chabad#Cutler Jewish Day School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
WIS-TV

Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native and former WIS anchor is returning to his home state Friday, May 20, 2022. On Friday May 13, 2022 The Today Show announced they were heading to Hilton Head for a live broadcast the following Friday. Craig Melvin started his career in news with WIS in 1995 as a reporter. He returned to WIS after college and was promoted to anchor.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
396
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy