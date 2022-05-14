ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Lakeville city clerk here to serve others

Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago
Ann Orlofsky previously served in the same role in Prior Lake, Excelsior

Ann Orlofsky started her work for the city of Lakeville in April as its new city clerk.

Orlofsky previously worked for the cities of Prior Lake and Excelsior in the same roles, after serving as a management analyst for the city of Buffalo.

She received a bachelor of arts degree in public administration from St. Mary’s University in Winona and has Certified Municipal Clerk Certification.

With 19 years of experience in city government, Orlofsky is a member of the International Municipal Clerks Association and a member of Minnesota’s Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association.

She lives in Chaska with her husband, Liam, and two children, Eamon and Eoin.

Orlofsky took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper. Following are her responses.

Why did you decide to go in this direction with your education and work pursuits?

I studied public administration because I wanted to help people. In my senior year of college, I had an internship with the city of Buffalo. During that internship, I met and worked with people in all different departments: community development, police, streets, finance, and more. I found myself interested in the variety and complexity of day-to-day work. A year later, I applied for a full-time job as Buffalo’s management analyst. That is when I was introduced to the administration of elections, and it sealed my fate for a lifelong career in public service.

Why did you decide to apply for the position in Lakeville?

Lakeville is a fast-growing, desirable community. So I jumped at the opportunity when the position opened up.

You have some pretty big shoes to fill after the retirement of longtime City Clerk Char Friedges. How has the city helped with your transition?

Having big shoes to fill can also be a big opportunity. I hope to continue to maintain Char’s momentum. The leadership in Lakeville has provided excellent support to help ensure my success.

What aspects of the work do you enjoy most?

Election administration - I have always had a keen interest in elections. I love every part of it, accessibility of the ballot, accuracy of the equipment, ensuring that the process works for every voter, but most importantly, the time I spend with the residents who answer the call to be an election judge.

What are some of the biggest challenges?

Absentee voting. The absentee voting period is 45 days prior to every election. People can vote an absentee ballot through the mail or come to City Hall during the 45 days and vote in person. The pandemic accelerated the volume of both in-person and mail ballots. I will need to make sure Lakeville is adequately staffed to handle the volume in 2022.

Do you anticipate any challenges in recruiting election judges in Lakeville this year?

Lakeville has a strong history of dedicated election judges. I don’t believe 2022 will be any different.

There has been a lot of scrutiny paid to the election process. Are there any changes to election administration in 2022 from the Legislature or the Secretary of State? If so, what are those changes, and how will that affect the process?

The State has worked hard with social outreach to help increase the voter’s confidence in the process.

