Public Safety

Georgia man sentenced to prison for possessing child sexual assault material

By From staff reports
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON — A middle Georgia resident was sentenced to serve more than six years in prison for possessing child sexual assault material resulting from an ongoing Homeland Security Investigations effort combatting child exploitation online. John Wesley Mitchem, 31, of Thomaston was sentenced to serve 80 months in prison...

