Maryland State

Maryland Forecast: Isolated Thunderstorm Possible

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edhmm_0fe9Yyhg00

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — There will be a lot of clouds on Saturday with a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Temperature highs will be in check only on the low- to possibly mid-70s.

Low clouds, areas of fog, and some patchy drizzle return late tonight into early Sunday. Temperatures fall into the low 60s.

Sunday will see some sun after the early clouds and a warmer day. With temperature highs climbing into the low 80s, there may be a few showers/storms.

By Monday, an approaching cold front will be the trigger for more afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice with dry air and lows in the 50s if not a few upper 40s with highs in the low- to mid-70s.

Enjoy as there are signs of some heat building here for next weekend.

