Riverdale Animal Shelter In Adams County Offering 50% Off Adoptions This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for a new pet to join your family this is the perfect weekend to make it happen. The Riverdale Animal Shelter in Adams County is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for pets that are 6 months or older.

The discount on adoption fees is valid this weekend only, May 14-15. The shelter is located at the Riverdale Regional Park in Adams County. You can get there off 120th Avenue from Interstate 76 or Highway 85.

You will notice a lot of construction in and around the area of the regional park. Big things are in the works, including a partnership with the Denver Zoo and the Denver Botanic Gardens. The nearly 1,200 acre park is larger than New York’s Central Park and will offer many more cool family fun features once fully developed.

A series of trails for biking and walking are available along with over a dozen murals to enjoy. You can even stop by animal shelter for a visit with some of the pets that are up for adoption.