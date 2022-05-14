ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Former NFL safety Earl Thomas arrested on felony charge

 3 days ago

Former NFL safety Earl Thomas was arrested Friday on a felony charge in Texas for allegedly violating a court order and sending threatening messages to his estranged wife.

A warrant was issued on April 27 and Thomas was arrested in his hometown of Orange, Texas, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office records obtained by independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

Thomas, 33, is charged with violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months, a third-degree felony.

That order, issued in May 2021, stated that he could only communicate with Nina Thomas through a co-parenting phone app.

According to earlier reports in the Austin American-Statesman, the woman told the police that Thomas recently began threatening her and her children through text messages. In one message, he allegedly told her he had two handguns; in another, he said he would “kick (her) ass.”

Nina Thomas filed for divorce in November 2020.

Thomas has not played in the NFL since the 2019 season. Last month, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro told ESPN he wants to resume his NFL career.

Thomas recorded 713 tackles, 30 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 140 career games (all starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Baltimore Ravens (2019). He was selected by Seattle with the 14th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones car crash video shows how accident happened

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was taken to the hospital in a precautionary measure after he was involved in a “minor” car accident. Syndication The Record. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a frightening car crash this week, and a video of the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
