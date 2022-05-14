ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Former NFL star Earl Thomas arrested for allegedly threatening ex-wife

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Hdf9_0fe9YrWb00

Two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued against Earl Thomas, the former All-Pro safety was arrested on Friday in Orange County, Texas.

Thomas, age 33, last played in the NFL during the 2019 season and he earned the seventh Pro Bowl selection in his career. However, off-field issues and a fight with a teammate led to the Baltimore Ravens releasing him.

On April 27, an arrest warrant was issued against Thomas charging the 5-foot-10 safety with a third-degree felony for violating a protective order from his ex-wife.

Related: Arrest warrant issued for Earl Thomas

According to reports , Thomas is accused of sending threatening text messages to his ex-wife. In those messages, the woman accuses Thomas of making threats to her and her children. He also allegedly threatened to poison his ex-wife and told her he had two handguns in his possession, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Related: Earl Thomas eyeing NFL return

The texts were sent just days before ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Thomas wanted to return to the NFL. While he played at a high level during his NFL career, teams have avoided signing him due to concerns about his behavior and maturity.

Following the latest arrest, it’s safe to assume Thomas’ hopes for an NFL comeback are over.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
County
Orange County, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins' Wife Shares Message On His Birthday

Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya just posted a beautiful tribute to Dwayne on what would've been his 25th birthday. She shared the emotional message on her Instagram page, which shows numerous photos and videos before he tragically passed away on Apr. 9. "King Wayne, God decided Simba needed a halo, instead...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Body Remains Identified As Missing Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player

Body remains first found in late 2021 have been identified as the missing girlfriend of a former NFL player, according to multiple reports. Taylor Pomaski, the girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, had been missing since April of 2021. She was last seen at a house party in Texas on April 25. Her disappearance was described as suspicious by authorities.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Seahawks#American Football#Espn
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Honest Admission On His Marriage To Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen live a pretty picture perfect marriage, but things aren’t always easy for the star quarterback and the supermodel. In fact, Brady, who’s coming back for yet another NFL season, admitted that playing well into his 40s has been an issue in his marriage.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Tyson explains why he punched man on airplane

Mike Tyson was involved in a violent altercation with a fellow passenger on an airplane Wednesday night, and the former heavyweight champion says the flurry of punches came in response to both verbal and physical harassment. Video footage that was obtained by TMZ shows Tyson repeatedly punching a man who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy