ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Rotary Club cleans up

By Andy Husk ahusk@newberryobserver.com
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWwWW_0fe9Yqds00
Rotary Club of Newberry President Mark Scott stands with some of the benches that will be installed at the Recreation Complex. Foster Senn for The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Despite the dreary weather Saturday, April 16, the Rotary Club of Newberry took some time out of their Easter weekend to beautify and improve the City of Newberry’s Recreation Complex.

Led by Mark Scott, club president, a group of Rotarians worked through the rain and cool temperatures to arrange and plant flower beds and mulch around trees. Rotarian Bobby Sanders, owner of Sanders Landscaping and Maintenance, supplied appropriate plants and flowers for the area, which will need little maintenance to beautify the park. Sanders also directed other club members to get work done before the rain let loose that morning.

“When Scott Sawyer presented a program last year on the new Recreation Complex, I wondered what the Rotary Club could do to help with this project,” said Scott.

In addition to the flower beds, the club will contribute benches, a peace pole and improvements to the entry gates of the complex.

“During the last few months, our club has learned much together as we have worked to accomplish projects in spite of the pandemic. Our current efforts at the Recreation Complex are really the culmination of much planning this past year. Rotary members have worked together on fundraising and on giving and seeking memorial gifts for the benches. We hope that our efforts at the Newberry Recreation Complex will provide lasting benefit to the city and to the many people who participate in activities there each year,” said Scott.

Rotarian, and Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said: “We are delighted with these new additions from Rotary to the Recreation Complex. The pretty landscaping will bring a smile and good feeling to people of all ages as they enter the park from the main parking lot. And the benches will offer rest, relaxation and a chance for families and friends to sit and visit. These contributions will benefit the thousands of visitors to the Newberry Recreation Complex for decades. We are most appreciative to the Rotary Club of Newberry.”

The Newberry Recreation Complex is located at 1786 Glenn Street Extension and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The complex features a splash park, 4.75-acre pond, half-mile nature trail, accessible playground, three baseball/softball fields, two multipurpose fields, two picnic shelters, three outdoor ping pong tables and an outdoor fitness rig.

Andy Husk is publisher of The Newberry Observer and president nominee of the Rotary Club of Newberry. Reach him at 803-768-3117.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

City Council discusses utility fund budget

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met Thursday, May 5, in a work session to discuss the utility fund budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Utility Director Tim Baker and City Manager Matt DeWitt presented the budget. “Our budget goal was to continue to provide reliable services to customers by...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Cayce defers F Avenue development

CAYCE, S.C. — Kim Lucas has lived on F Avenue in Cayce since she was a little girl. Now that she is retirement age, she has plans to downsize, and hopefully share her family land with potential homebuyers. "Its a lot to maintain, as you can see we have...
CAYCE, SC
Newberry Observer

Local students’ art showcased at NAC

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Arts Center recently hosted the 2022 Spring School District of Newberry County Art Show. This show allowed students from around the district to have their art on display, some of which won prizes. Each year, since the show began in 2015, every school in...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
coladaily.com

Richland Library offering week of activities for all age groups

Those seeking indoor entertainment as temperatures rise can turn to the Richland Library during the week. The library has several upcoming events Monday through Sunday which allow guests of all ages to enjoy their days away from the heat. The following is a list of upcoming events at Richland Library...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Bank of America selects LHS student for its Student Leader Program

Lexington, SC 05/16/2022 - Recently, Bank of America selected Lexington High School Junior Rajit Jain for the bank’s Student Leaders Program. The program selects more than 300 community-minded high school juniors and seniors across the nation, allowing them to gain experience in employment, skills development and service. These students...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#The Rotary Club#Rotarians#The Recreation Complex
Newberry Observer

A unique wedding experience

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Museum is now offering a unique experience with “She Said…Yes!” a new temporary exhibit showcasing the collection of Jeannie Rucker, of Boiling Springs. This is the first time the collection has been on public display. “You do not need to visit a...
NEWBERRY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson discovers new salamander species

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson is a well-known U.S. Army training post, but it's also a place full of plants, animals, and reptiles. Recently, a new species has been uncovered at the training post—the Chamberlain Dwarf Salamander. Michelle Wilcox, wildlife biologist for Fort Jackson, explained what it looks...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
coladaily.com

Riverfront concert celebrates victory over addiction

“Shall we gather at the river?” asked hymnist Robert Lowry many years ago. Saturday in West Columbia, hundreds of people answered “yes,” assembling for an evening of music and celebration of triumph over addiction. The Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber and Visitors Program’s Rhythm on the River...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

New Locally owned Wings Restaurant opens in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a new wing business in the City of Columbia. Nothin’ But Wings held a grand opening Friday. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia City Council members, Office of Business Opportunities, were all on hand for the grand opening. According to officials, Co-Owners Kimberly Cannon and...
COLUMBIA, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods to Open 4th CHEF’STORE in South Carolina

US Foods announced it will open a new CHEF’STORE in the “Hub City”—the Upstate South Carolina region that includes three major cities: Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg. The Rosemont, Ill.-based foodservice distributor said the 33,000-square-foot store at 300 W. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg will have a fall opening date and be the fourth CHEF’STORE in South Carolina.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SC cities make list of fastest-growing in U.S.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the fastest-growing places in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report ranked the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the country for 2022 to 2023, based on net migration to each metro area. Charleston was ranked...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy