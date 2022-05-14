Rotary Club cleans up

Rotary Club of Newberry President Mark Scott stands with some of the benches that will be installed at the Recreation Complex. Foster Senn for The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Despite the dreary weather Saturday, April 16, the Rotary Club of Newberry took some time out of their Easter weekend to beautify and improve the City of Newberry’s Recreation Complex.

Led by Mark Scott, club president, a group of Rotarians worked through the rain and cool temperatures to arrange and plant flower beds and mulch around trees. Rotarian Bobby Sanders, owner of Sanders Landscaping and Maintenance, supplied appropriate plants and flowers for the area, which will need little maintenance to beautify the park. Sanders also directed other club members to get work done before the rain let loose that morning.

“When Scott Sawyer presented a program last year on the new Recreation Complex, I wondered what the Rotary Club could do to help with this project,” said Scott.

In addition to the flower beds, the club will contribute benches, a peace pole and improvements to the entry gates of the complex.

“During the last few months, our club has learned much together as we have worked to accomplish projects in spite of the pandemic. Our current efforts at the Recreation Complex are really the culmination of much planning this past year. Rotary members have worked together on fundraising and on giving and seeking memorial gifts for the benches. We hope that our efforts at the Newberry Recreation Complex will provide lasting benefit to the city and to the many people who participate in activities there each year,” said Scott.

Rotarian, and Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said: “We are delighted with these new additions from Rotary to the Recreation Complex. The pretty landscaping will bring a smile and good feeling to people of all ages as they enter the park from the main parking lot. And the benches will offer rest, relaxation and a chance for families and friends to sit and visit. These contributions will benefit the thousands of visitors to the Newberry Recreation Complex for decades. We are most appreciative to the Rotary Club of Newberry.”

The Newberry Recreation Complex is located at 1786 Glenn Street Extension and is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The complex features a splash park, 4.75-acre pond, half-mile nature trail, accessible playground, three baseball/softball fields, two multipurpose fields, two picnic shelters, three outdoor ping pong tables and an outdoor fitness rig.

Andy Husk is publisher of The Newberry Observer and president nominee of the Rotary Club of Newberry. Reach him at 803-768-3117.