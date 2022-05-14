ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HFD responds to abandoned restaurant fire along the North Freeway and Greens Road

 4 days ago

The Houston Fire Department responded to a large abandoned building fire along the North Freeway early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at Vent Sports Lounge on Greens Road, around 4:45 a.m. The fire was maintained and controlled at about 6:45 a.m, according to HFD.

The overpass near the building was closed due to visibility issues but has since been reopened.

Firefighters said that the building had been abandoned and there is no word on what caused the fire.

After the fire was put out, there were issues making sure that the gas was turned off. CenterPoint is investigating.

