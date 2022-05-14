1 dead after crashing into a tree near UCF, FHP says

Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Police Department

A 73-year-old man driving southbound on Chuluota Road hit a tree and died from his injuries late Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man, driving a 2019 Ford Ranger, veered left crossing into northbound lanes then traveled off the road and into a tree at 10:54 p.m., FHP said.

He was taken to AdventHealth Waterford Lakes Emergency Room where he was later pronounced dead, FHP said.

FHP is still investigating the crash and the reason for why the man veered off the lanes.