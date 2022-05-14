ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

1 dead after crashing into a tree near UCF, FHP says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3ObJ_0fe9YTXH00
Orlando police cruiser at crime scene on Smith Street. Orlando Police Department

A 73-year-old man driving southbound on Chuluota Road hit a tree and died from his injuries late Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man, driving a 2019 Ford Ranger, veered left crossing into northbound lanes then traveled off the road and into a tree at 10:54 p.m., FHP said.

He was taken to AdventHealth Waterford Lakes Emergency Room where he was later pronounced dead, FHP said.

FHP is still investigating the crash and the reason for why the man veered off the lanes.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

1 person dead in crash that closed part of John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A part of an Orlando intersection is closed following a crash that killed a person Tuesday afternoon, police said in a tweet. According to officers, the northeast portion of John Young Parkway and Shader Road shut down after the crash. One person was killed and another person was taken to an area hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Woman rescued from burning car after rollover crash near Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was airlifted to a hospital after being pulled from a burning car in Orlando. Police said the woman was a passenger in a car that crashed and overturned late Monday night on Narcoosee Road and Northlake Parkway in the Lake Nona area. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Orlando Police Department#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fhp#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
click orlando

Man steals tractor-trailer, crashes it on highway in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 4 Friday afternoon after it was stolen in Deltona, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Reports show a witness near the RaceTrac gas station at 407 Deltona Blvd. saw a man in orange-green swim trunks — later identified by deputies as Jeremy Gastineau, 42 — climb into the tractor-trailer before driving off toward I-4.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

One Person Dead, Another Critically Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Motorcycle on US-1 Near Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A 65-year-old Palm Bay man has died after the Harley Davidson he was driving was struck by a vehicle on US-1 and Sunset Ave. near Titusville. Authorities say the man was attempting to turn onto US-1 from a parking lot around 1 a.m. when a 2014 Chevy Impala, driven by a 35-year-old Titusville man, struck the motorcycle.
TITUSVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FireRescue1

Police: Fla. firefighter killed woman, then himself

Seminole County Firefighter Gregory DePietro was in good standing and served on a hazardous materials and technical rescue team — “Suicide isalways preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Overturned semitruck blocks I-95 in Ormond Beach, troopers say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Northbound Interstate 95 was shut down for hours in the Ormond Beach area after a semitruck overturned at mile marker 277, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The semitruck — which was carrying watermelons — crashed with a 2015 Jeep, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Paola Miranda-Rosa: 5 months since Central Florida woman went missing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Tuesday marks 5 months since Osceola County woman Paola Miranda-Rosa disappeared. Paola, 31, disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021, just before Christmas. "It’s hard to even focus on the fact that it’s the holiday season. I don’t even know what day it is right now," Andrea Miranda, Paola’s sister, said last year.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

One Person Dead After I-95 Crash Near Melbourne, Two People Injured

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 32-year-old Orlando woman Saturday morning on I-95 near mile marker 189 in Melbourne. According to FHP crash investigators, the woman was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima northbound on I-95 around 5:32...
MELBOURNE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy