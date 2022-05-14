ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Two bikers in critical condition after fight at bar escalates to shooting

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Police say two bikers were shot on the Northside of the city after a fight escalated into a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials were called...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

KSAT 12

Car burglars target NW Side neighborhood, shoot at car owner

SAN ANTONIO – People in a Northwest Side neighborhood are still trying to shake off the after-effects of a frightening morning which included burglars shooting at a car owner. San Antonio police responded to the 8100 block of Babe Ruth after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a call about shots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bikers#Violent Crime#The Northside Of The City
news4sanantonio.com

Mother knowingly houses 'missing child' away from legal conservator

SAN ANTONIO - The grandmother of a 16-year-old juvenile had reported the child's disappearance to the San Antonio Police Department on April 18, 2022. On May 10th, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Gang Intelligence Unit began their surveillance. Authorities believed the missing child was living at the Grove Apartments on San Antonio's Northside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Schertz Police find 25 kilos of cocaine in abandoned pickup

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Schertz are looking for whoever abandoned some expensive cargo during an attempted traffic stop. It was just before 8 P.M. Monday when an officer was trying to stop a pickup that was traveling East in the I-10 access road. The driver managed...
SCHERTZ, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

15-year-old victim shot and killed near west-side elementary school, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old victim was shot and killed on the west side on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alston Street around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. Police Chief William McManus said that the victim went down the street to meet someone and was shot after an argument. He confirmed that investigators are hearing the argument may have had to do with money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man had mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers due to anti-government views, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police have made an arrest related to the burning of a cell phone tower on the far West side of town last year. Coley Lane Dupre, 19, has been taken into custody and charged with arson for her role in the cell phone tower fire that happened on May 24, 2021 in the 1800 block of Hunt Lane. According to an arrest report, the Texas Rangers investigated the suspicious fire and found someone willing to speak about it. The witness waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators about the fire and who was involved. Police learned that Dupre was with the man who was seen on surveillance footage wearing an orange shirt and white hard hat, as he set a fire inside the cell phone tower, causing damage to the structure. That man has been identified as Sean Smith, 28, and he is said to possess anti-government views and has a mission to burn down 5G cell phone towers, according to the affidavit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

