The Detroit Tigers will finish up their eight-game homestand Sunday afternoon, as they get set to wrap up their weekend three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers will look to go for their first sweep of the season on Sunday, as they clinched just their second series win of 2022 by using a solid pitching performance from their bullpen to pull out a 3-0 win. After Michael Pineda was knocked out of the game by a line drive in the second inning, five relievers for Detroit combined to give up just four hits, and zero runs, highlighted by Wily Peralta, whose 2.2 innings of shutout ball earned him the win.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO