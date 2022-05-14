ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delmar, NY

BCSD school board candidate: Tamara Starr

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lwlW_0fe9VpE000

Occupation

Senior Business Analyst & UX/UI Designer at Optum

Where do you live (hamlet), and how long have you lived in town?

I live in Delmar, and I have resided here for almost three years.

Why are you running for a seat on the School Board?

I am running because I have three children- two of which attend Slingerlands Elementary School. I love that our school offers excellent programs surrounding the arts and even multicultural events. However, I believe that these efforts need to be done district-wide. I also would love to help organize advocacy events (from k through 12) to help encourage students to give back to the community while improving interpersonal skills and empathy.

What type of experience or skill set will help you fulfill your role on the School Board?

I have been volunteering for nonprofits and advocacy groups since I was a middle school student. I also want every child to feel empowered that no matter what age, they have the power to make a difference in their community.

What do you think are some challenges the school district has been facing?

I feel that there is an issue regarding diversity and inclusion. However, I believe that this can be solved by increasing exposure to other cultures, religions, and traditions. And this will only help each student as they reach adulthood. There is also an issue regarding college prep, vocational school prep, volunteer opportunities, the army, and even STEAM Bootcamp options for life after high school.

How do you plan to address these challenges?

I would try to get sponsorships from around the community to create Art Advocacy Days, Multicultural Fairs (with stories, music, and performances for all ages), and district-wide acknowledgment of different holidays. At my current job, this is something that my company does, and all of my colleagues love it because it allows our global perspectives to widen. Along with college fairs, there need to be programs (even from the middle school level) that can talk about financial literacy and the many career options a student can pursue.

Anything else you’d like to add?

I feel so grateful that my children can grow up in such a great school district. I want to help make sure that not only are everyone’s concerns addressed but that we can also create a space where all perspectives can be shared and reach a fair compromise on critical issues. I will never be the type of person to dismiss the feelings of others. If elected, I will make sure that I represent the public, so I will always listen.

Comments / 0

Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Mayor Kim Squanders More Public Money on Pointless Litigation

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has continued his campaign against City Court Judge Jeffrey Wait. The history of this debacle goes back to Mayor Kim’s unsuccessful attempt to act as the City Attorney in the case of a code violation involving Church Street Trust (CST). Mayor Kim has now retained an attorney on behalf of the city to appeal Judge Wait’s ruling which dismissed CST’s code violation.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany County hopes to cut crime rates with GED program

The Albany County Probation Department hopes to cut crime rates by giving people an education. According to the department, there are currently more than 300 people on probation that do not have a GED or high school diploma. Earlier this year, the department partnered with the Capital Region BOCES to create a GED program. So far, about a dozen people have enrolled.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delmar, NY
Delmar, NY
Education
WNYT

Fire starts at Saratoga Springs City Hall

There was a fire at Saratoga Springs City Hall Tuesday night. At about 8 p.m., a battery charger in the 911 dispatch center caught fire. Mark Mulholland reports one of the dispatchers put out the flames with an extinguisher. Smoke was then blown out of the building. The city council...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational School#High School#Bcsd School Board#Optum#The School Board
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for May 15-16

On Monday, Warren County Health Services released a COVID-19 case update spanning Sunday and Monday. The county confirmed 72 new cases on Sunday and 55 more on Monday, adding up to 127 total newly confirmed cases. 44 of those cases were confirmed via at-home test kits.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor begins sending extra payments to families on public assistance

ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochulon Friday announced the distribution of $28 million in federal pandemic funding this month to help struggling New Yorkers with children cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 public health emergency. Families on Public Assistance with a child 17 or younger in their household will receive...
POLITICS
Gothamist.com

Mayor Adams is seeking Albany’s approval. But why does he have to?

It’s a scene that’s played out again and again. A New York City mayor wants to take action. But first, they have to look north. The latest iteration will come Tuesday, when Mayor Eric Adams is expected to travel to Albany to make a last-minute pitch for his agenda, by which point there will be just eight days left in the state legislative session.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: CNYS Black Expo Moving to MVP Arena

Albany County Executive McCoy and Tatiana Cunningham, Founder of the Capital of New York State Black Expo, announced that MVP Arena will host the CNYS Black Expo on Nov. 19. More than 200 vendors and 25,000 people are expected. This is the 4th annual event and will feature workshops and panels. The mission of the Capital of New York State Black Expo is to promote economic growth and business opportunities across New York State. (Photo provided)
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Close to 1,200 new COVID-19 cases in region

HUDSON VALLEY – Another 1,176 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Sunday, the state announced Monday. There was one new death reported in each of Delaware, Rockland and Westchester counties. Statewide, 6,912 people tested positive and 30 people died on Sunday. COUNTY TOTAL POSITIVE NEW...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Troy Record

CREATE holds grand reopening and ribbon cutting at new location

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — CREATE Community Studios recently celebrated a grand reopening and ribbon cutting at its new Saratoga Springs location. Founded in 2017, CREATE has two locations in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga spot first opened on Broadway, then moved in with the Living Resources Art Gallery and shared space. Now it’s Living Resources’ next door neighbor, with its own independent space.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany adds retired priest to list of "credibly accused"

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — After an extensive investigation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced Sunday that it will add Father Gregory Weider, a retired priest of the Albany Diocese, to its List of Credibly Accused for "reasonable cause" related to allegations of sexual abuse against minors. Announcements will be made in the parishes where Fr. Weider served. (The List of Credibly Accused can be found at www.rcda.org/crediblyaccused.)
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy