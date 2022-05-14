ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Refuse To Believe That This Is Josh Turner…

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Josh Turner has gone full blown mountain man.

The clean cut, all-American, traditional country singer, with a baritone voice that could make your girl think about leaving you, has gone from this…

To this…

I have to say, I thought this a member of Duck Dynasty or something…

But nevertheless, Josh is out in the woods, living his best life among the beasts of the field, and rocking the kind of beard that most men would be jealous of.

Respect.

And speaking of respect, how damn good is Josh Turner?

