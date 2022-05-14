ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Honor cart remembers fallen service members

KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week members of the community gathered in Bakersfield to pay their final respects to fallen service members as their remains were transported to their place of rest.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Body found in burned building identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body found in a building that burned May 6 has been identified as that of 21-year-old Rosa Alejandra Silva, according to coroner’s officials. Her body was found after a fire in the 700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, a coroner’s release said. Cause and manner of death are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 wounded during shooting, KCSO investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting shots fired on Jeffry Street between North Inyo Street and Irene Street. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man laying in the road way. Deputies said the victim was suffering at least two […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
KGET

Kern County to conduct a prescribed fire Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Once again, Kern County fire will conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday night that may cause some traffic delays. The burn will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight at Highway 223 and 58. Kern County fire says it’s an effort to reduce the risk of wildfire, as the season approaches. Fire […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Small jet lands safely at Meadows Field after report of fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An alarming report Monday of a fire aboard a small jet approaching Meadows Field prompted an emergency response where firefighters discovered no flames and say the culprit was apparently a faulty sensor. The CJ3 jet landed safely and none of its seven occupants were injured, Kern County firefighters said. It appears […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD investigating 5-year-old fatal drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the fatal drowning of a 5-year-old Las Vegas boy that happened Saturday, after he was found unresponsive in a pool. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Penzance Drive near Brimhall Road, according to the Kern...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET

Lunar eclipse visible from Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lunar eclipse is when the sun, earth and moon align and the moon passes into the earth’s shadow. It’s sometimes called a blood moon. As the earth’s sun rises and sun sets projects onto the moon’s surface as the moon passes through the earth’s shadow, the moon gets darker and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner IDs boy who died after incident in swimming pool

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a boy who died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool. Oliver Michael Shine, 5, of Las Vegas, was found around 1 p.m. in a pool at a home in the 400 block of Penzance Drive in Bakersfield. He...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Bakersfield, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bakersfield is California's ninth largest city, and it's developing at a breakneck speed. Bakersfield is the birthplace of the popular music genre known as the Bakersfield Sound, as well as several well-known country music singers. The diversified population of this booming city inspires some fantastic restaurants and even excellent coffee shops.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police investigate death of 5-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old Las Vegas boy. Oliver Michael Shine was found unresponsive in a pool on the 400 block of Penzance Drive on Saturday around 1 p.m. He was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

1 dead in train collision in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and three others were hurt after a train collided into a truck Friday afternoon in Shafter, Kern County Fire officials said. The collision involving an Amtrak train and the pickup truck was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Santa Fe Way between Orange and […]
SHAFTER, CA
theshafterpress.com

Mystery History - May 12, 2022

Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people. in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
SHAFTER, CA
KEYT

Authorities: 1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting happened Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods. Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon. A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
KGET

Woman killed in San Dimas Street crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died of her injuries following a crash Saturday morning on San Dimas Street near Memorial Hospital, according to Bakersfield police. Around 11:57 a.m. Lauraly Katie Alvarez, 18, of Bakersfield was driving southbound on the 3600 block of San Dimas Street lost control of her vehicle, hit a curb and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy