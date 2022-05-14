Terrapin Creek Float Trip

Oxford, AL – Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm is your opportunity to relax and find a new level of calm. Onyx and Opal at 502 Main Street Oxford, Alabama 36203 will be the location of an event by SoundEmbrace. Close your eyes, and Relax in Sound. Join them for “Relax In Sound”, an in person sound immersion supporting you in relieving stress, reducing pain, and strengthening your mind body connection. Participants will be guided into the relaxation response through Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction practices using acoustic sound therapy instruments such as quartz crystal bowls, chimes, gong, and drum. Notice blocks and tensions wash away, leaving you centered, refreshed, energized, and fully present and connected with the world around you. The experience is going to be truly individual and unique to the person next to you. All participants have to do is show up for yourself, and relax into the sound.

OXFORD, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO