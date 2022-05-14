ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Terrapin Creek Float Trip

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Piedmont, AL – Float away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. This event is organized by the Anniston Outdoor Association . It will launch at the Terrapin Outdoor Center . This will be a 4 to 5 hour float trip on the scenic Terrapin Creek led by Belle Hamiter, Anona Aderholt, and Linda Gunnoe. Terrapin Creek is located off of Highway 9 north of Piedmont. Rental boats can be reserved by calling the Terrapin Creek Outdoor Center at 256-447-8383 . Their rates are $30.00 for kayaks and $10.00 for shuttling private boats. When reserving boats, be sure to tell them that you are renting boats for the AOA's 9:00 am float on May 21. Participants should meet by 9:00 am at the outfitter located at 4114 County Road 175, Piedmont, AL. For additional information and to register your participation, contact Belle Hamiter by email at bellesge310@yahoo.com .

Calhoun Journal

Children’s Sensory Storytime in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am join the library for Storytime every Tuesday at 10:00 am in the Ayer’s Room! This will be a socially distanced storytime with a craft. This event is free and open to the pubic. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

A Redbird Special Event

Jacksonville, AL – A Super Saturday at the Redbird Coffee you won’t want to miss!!! This Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, James Spann will be setting up in the coffeehouse to do a book signing! Redbird is so excited to drink coffee with the legend and get behind his work #respectthepolygonRedbird is located at 5 Public Square, Jacksonville AL 36265.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
rocketcitymom.com

Farmers Markets and U-Picks

We all love fresh food and by now most of us know that the very best way to feed our families fresh food is to shop local. So Rocket City Mom has made that even easier with this list of local Farmers Markets and U-Picks, PLUS a map to make it even easier! Who says we don’t go the extra mile? Really. Who says that? 🙂
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Charges: FTA – Sexual Abuse 1st, Possess Controlled Substance, Bribing a Public Servant, Promote Prison Contraband, Possess Marijuana 1st, Sell/Deliver Drug Paraphernalia. Bond Revocation – Possess Marijuana 1st, Bribing a Public Servant, Sell/Deliver Paraphernalia.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Return of: The Locked Band

Anniston, AL – On Friday, May 20, 2022 The Locked Band is live at 10:00 pm at 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Text 256.419.8698 to reserve your seating. Seating will go fast!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Brewpub Summer Series Launch

Anniston, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm started the Coldwater Concert Series. Located at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 you can get fresh food, cold drinks and some great music. Ask for more details on the Coldwater Concert Series when you stop in. Make plans to be there May 20th […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Relax In Sound in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm is your opportunity to relax and find a new level of calm. Onyx and Opal at 502 Main Street Oxford, Alabama 36203 will be the location of an event by SoundEmbrace. Close your eyes, and Relax in Sound. Join them for “Relax In Sound”, an in person sound immersion supporting you in relieving stress, reducing pain, and strengthening your mind body connection. Participants will be guided into the relaxation response through Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction practices using acoustic sound therapy instruments such as quartz crystal bowls, chimes, gong, and drum. Notice blocks and tensions wash away, leaving you centered, refreshed, energized, and fully present and connected with the world around you. The experience is going to be truly individual and unique to the person next to you. All participants have to do is show up for yourself, and relax into the sound.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Large fuel spill at Childersburg gas station shuts down Highway 280

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — The Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department cleared the scene Sunday afternoon, hours after evacuating a business and closing part of Highway 280. Talladega 911 received a call at 10 a.m. of "gasoline coming from the ground." Crews arrived to find at least 350 gallons of gasoline...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

