Jacksonville Gospelfest

On Monday, May 9, 2022 a public hearing was held to discuss the possibility of creating a roundabout at the intersection of George Douthit Drive SW and Eagle Crest Blvd. SW (about midway between the Public Safety Complex and Jacksonville High School). To seat the public hearing Mark Stephens spoke to explain that this is a small piece of another project. The main project is actually to resurface all the way from 21 to Briarwood Place. The project is being funded through the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). It’s an 80/20 grant so the city is only responsible 20% of the cost. The engineering group who designed the overall project created a roundabout fact sheet that was passed around. This project has been on the MPO docket for five years. Eleven members of the community that live near the proposed area spoke. All were 100% against the idea. Many didn’t understand the purpose. They wanted to know if it was supposed to slow down traffic, ease congestion, or reduce accidents. Several speakers asked why this was being considered at one subdivision and not at the others in the same area. They all felt that this would cause more congestion, more confusion, and create a bigger issue. Most also requested a third lane and/or widening on the road. The Mayor and city council thanked everyone for their input and explained this is exactly why a public hearing is held. They need and want input. After the public hearing was closed the council moved right into the work session.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO