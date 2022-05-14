Jacksonville Gospelfest
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm join in a musical event at the Jacksonville Community Center – 501 Alexandria Rd. SW, Jacksonville, Alabama. There will be food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, and live Christian music all day. There will also be a kids area with games, inflatables, and more. This is an excellent family or church outing.
A few of the groups performing are:
- Dry Creek Bluegrass Gospel
- The Connells
- Clear Vision
- Rev. Velma Thomas
- The Soul Redeemers
- Kevin Moore
- Brittany Paige
- Mike Byrd
All proceeds go to supporting the Jacksonville Christian Academy.
For More Information Contact: Lonnie McCarthy 256-889-9227 or mccedu@aol.com .
