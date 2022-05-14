ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Gospelfest

 3 days ago

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm join in a musical event at the Jacksonville Community Center – 501 Alexandria Rd. SW, Jacksonville, Alabama. There will be food vendors, arts & crafts vendors, and live Christian music all day. There will also be a kids area with games, inflatables, and more. This is an excellent family or church outing.

A few of the groups performing are:

  • Dry Creek Bluegrass Gospel
  • The Connells
  • Clear Vision
  • Rev. Velma Thomas
  • The Soul Redeemers
  • Kevin Moore
  • Brittany Paige
  • Mike Byrd

All proceeds go to supporting the Jacksonville Christian Academy.

For More Information Contact: Lonnie McCarthy 256-889-9227 or mccedu@aol.com .

Calhoun Journal

Children’s Sensory Storytime in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am join the library for Storytime every Tuesday at 10:00 am in the Ayer’s Room! This will be a socially distanced storytime with a craft. This event is free and open to the pubic. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

Anniston, AL – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation week, a memorial ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20th at Centennial Memorial Park (225 E 17th St, Anniston, AL 36207) at 11:00 AM. Join Governor Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and other public officials as we honor those who walk the blue line for […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Activity Report

Jacksonville, AL - The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 5/9/2022 -5/15/2022. There were a total of 197 answered calls for service. There were 43 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were two felony arrests made and eight misdemeanor arrests. There were five traffic accidents, 164 traffic stops, and 38 citations issued. There were also three warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.Back to HomeSubscribe FreePREVIOUS ARTICLE.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Create Path for Community Feedback

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has announced they will be using a new feature to help them better serve the community. When a Jacksonville resident, business, or visitor is in need of a police report they will also receive a follow up email with a short survey. The department issued the following statement on their Facebook page:
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/09/22 to 05/15/22

Anniston, AL - The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/09/22 to 05/15/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 922 calls for service. There were 111 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 63 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 148 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were 12 animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were three felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests and three warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Relax In Sound in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Tuesday, May 24, 2022 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm is your opportunity to relax and find a new level of calm. Onyx and Opal at 502 Main Street Oxford, Alabama 36203 will be the location of an event by SoundEmbrace. Close your eyes, and Relax in Sound. Join them for “Relax In Sound”, an […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Return of: The Locked Band

Anniston, AL – On Friday, May 20, 2022 The Locked Band is live at 10:00 pm at 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Text 256.419.8698 to reserve your seating. Seating will go fast!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

2022 Trunk Show

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm take advance of the 2022 Trunk Show. This event is by Alabama Vision Source and held at 1640 Pelham Rd S, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Join them for the carnival-themed Trunk Show! Come for the year’s best deals on glasses, sunglasses, lenses, and more […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Teen Anime Club

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, May 20, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm the teen anime club at Jacksonville Public Library. Teens (12-18), join us May 20th for Teen Anime Club! We are watching “Your Lie in April.” Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Public Hearing Results in a Big NO for Roundabout at George Douthit in Jacksonville

On Monday, May 9, 2022 a public hearing was held to&nbsp;discuss the possibility of creating a roundabout at the intersection of George Douthit Drive SW and Eagle Crest Blvd. SW (about midway between the Public Safety Complex and Jacksonville High School). To seat the public hearing Mark Stephens spoke to explain that this is a small piece of another project. The main project is actually to resurface all the way from 21 to Briarwood Place. The project is being funded through the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). It’s an 80/20 grant so the city is only responsible 20% of the cost. The engineering group who designed the overall project created a roundabout fact sheet that was passed around. This project has been on the MPO docket for five years. Eleven members of the community that live near the proposed area spoke. &nbsp;All were 100% against the idea. Many didn’t understand the purpose. They wanted to know if it was supposed to slow down traffic, ease congestion, or reduce accidents. Several speakers asked why this was being considered at one subdivision and not at the others in the same area. They all felt that this would cause more congestion, more confusion, and create a bigger issue. Most also requested a third lane and/or widening on the road. The Mayor and city council thanked everyone for their input and explained this is exactly why a public hearing is held. They need and want input. After the public hearing was closed the council moved right into the work session.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Women With A Purpose 2022 Annual Luncheon in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 21, 2022 Women With A Purpose will meet at the Oxford Civic Center from 10:40 pm to 3:00 pm. Women With a Purpose is a certified 501 (c) (3) that was created to service girls and women of the local community. The organization’s original programs and events all begin with engaging […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Movie Film Produced and Shot in Oxford

Oxford, AL - Three years after hitting the road for Hollywood, Alex McFry came back with a film crew last week to shoot a new project in Downtown Oxford, Alabama. Both graduates of White Plains High School and alumni of Jacksonville State University, McFry and Megan Wise are Anniston locals who now call Hollywood their home while working in the film & television industries. Their latest project, David's Violets, brought the pair back to Anniston and Oxford to make a little more movie magic. The film, a southern dark comedy about a family coping with the loss of their father two years after his death, follows the three adopted children as they return home to visit their mother as they all come to terms with how to finally move on.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

