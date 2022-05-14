ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaney Jones Apparently Tattooed Boyfriend Kanye West's Name On Her

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chaney Jones made her relationship with Kanye West permanent!

The 24-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram story on Thursday (May 12) which apparently reveals a small tattoo on her left wrist that says "Ye," her boyfriend's nickname that he legally changed his name to last year, according to People .

West and Jones were first linked in February when they were seen shopping in Miami together. The couple is seemingly still going strong, as they took a vacation last week to Japan, People reported. They were spotted in Tokyo's Shibuya shopping district and Harajuku street.

The news of Jones' new tattoo comes after Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian revealed new ink her boyfriend Pete Davidson got of her. It says, " KNSCP ," which is believed to stand for Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also has another tattoo that says " My girl is a lawyer ," and has the name "Kim" branded into his chest.

Take a look at Chaney Jones' new ink below :

