ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Battle lines remain fixed in Missouri Senate Republican factional fights as session ends

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09T1WW_0fe9UN3d00

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz speaks on the Senate floor on Feb. 22, 2022. (photo by Madeline Carter).

In chess, a defensive move that swaps positions of the rook and the king is called castling. The move that ends the game, of course, is the checkmate.

Early Thursday morning, the Missouri Senate leadership castled the congressional redistricting bill by recessing, instead of adjourning, the Wednesday session. That meant that when members returned around noon, there would be none of the routine business like approving a daily journal that could be filibustered .

The checkmate came early Thursday evening, when the discharge petition with 12 signatures of Republican legislators brought the House-passed redistricting bill to the floor for immediate debate.

Members of the conservative caucus leaped to their feet. They had opposed all previous versions of the map that were supported by Senate Republican leaders . Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, tried to argue that the Senate rules required any bill brought to the body from a committee to wait a day for debate.

He was overruled.

“They didn’t think there was any way for that map to come out of committee and not lay on the calendar for a day,” Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said in an interview Friday.

The final option, a motion called the previous question that cuts off debate, wasn’t needed.

“We were prepared to do whatever we needed to do, because we thought it was that important,” said. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden. “But I’m glad that we were able to move through the process in a different way to get things done.”

And with the 22-11 vote, steamrolling over the conservative caucus to get the map finished, the session, at least for the Senate, was over.

But that doesn’t mean the bitter fights between the seven-member conservative caucus and the 17 Republicans generally aligned with leadership have ended. They will just move to a new arena: The Republican primary elections in August for six open seats and six incumbent members aligned with leadership.

“There’s a reason, I think, that there are so many primary challenges to sitting Republican incumbent senators, and if we don’t get back to Republican values, I think that’s just going to continue to increase in the future,” said Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Springs at the post-session news conference by the conservative caucus.

“These are the votes that are going to haunt politicians in this building for at least a few months to come and maybe a lot longer,” Eigel added a few minutes later.

Legacy of bitterness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Mam2_0fe9UN3d00

State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, speaks Thursday at a news conference as other members of the conservative caucus, Sens. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, left, and Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, listen (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

The daily journal is the official record of the proceedings in each chamber of the General Assembly. And for the first time since a fixed adjournment date was set in 1952, the Senate journals for the past two years will not have an entry for the final day.

Last year, the Senate worked on Friday but the day’s action was, by the journal, a continuation of the Thursday session. This year, the last journal will be marked with the date for Wednesday.

That doesn’t mean the final day has always been productive. In 2015, Senate Republicans determined to pass a right to work law used the previous question motion to pass it on Tuesday of the final week.

After the vote, only one bill was passed over the final three days.

Coming back just so the Senate could say it worked up to the constitutional deadline made no sense, Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said at a post-session news conference.

“It was time and anybody that watched the Senate this year knew that it was time and there were some who thought it was time two months ago,” Rizzo said.

The split in the GOP ranks became apparent during the 2021 session and has only grown worse. After a bitter floor fight during September’s veto session, Rowden said the conservative caucus had turned the chamber into a “clown show.”

And in the run up to this year’s session, the majority faction of the Republicans, rather than seeking to mend fences, met in December without inviting members of the conservative caucus. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said the meeting was for “some folks who would like to see the session be productive.”

That sowed the seeds.

The harvest came when the congressional redistricting plan hit the floor. There were entire weeks when few committee meetings were held and no substantial business was conducted while members were in session for hours because members of the conservative caucus filibustered approval of the journal for the previous day.

“It’s no secret that this place was ugly at times and was difficult to watch,” Rowden said Thursday. “Sometimes there were days where I frankly went home embarrassed and you know, partly because for better or worse, I knew I was part of the problem.”

After weeks of hearing they were helping Nancy Pelosi remain speaker of the U.S. House and betraying bedrock Republican principles, the majority faction began hitting back. And the most personal battles were between conservative caucus members and state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston.

In early March, Rehder drew 13 Republicans and nine Democrats together to demand that the conservative caucus treat other senators with respect .

“​​It’s time for us to end the empty negotiations and begging for civility with these guys behind closed doors,” she said.

In the last week, Rehder’s bills became a target. She was able to get a revised Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights passed , but twice during Wednesday’s session was blocked from a vote on a bill to allow addicts to obtain clean needles to prevent bloodborne diseases.

After Onder – who won’t be representing the 2nd Senatorial district next year due to term limits – finished speaking on the congressional map Thursday, Rehder was pointed in her good-bye.

“I pray that is the last pontificating we will hear from the Senator from the second,” Rehder said.

Schatz is also departing due to term limits, leaving the Senate’s top leadership job available. Republicans traditionally elevate the majority leader to the post, putting Rowden in line.

But that orderly succession is dependent on the conservative caucus remaining a minority faction in the upper chamber. Eigel said he is looking forward to elections that will replace at least six Republicans.

“Voters are going to decide on probably six or seven new Republican senators,” Eigel said. “Here in the Missouri Senate, we’re going to add those new personalities to the mix so, I know that’ll be exciting as well.”

It's no secret that this place was ugly at times and was difficult to watch.

– Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden

The conservative caucus agreed that there was no point in remaining in session for the final day because little would be accomplished.

And that was evident Wednesday when the Senate locked up on almost every bill brought up. The conservative caucus complained its priorities and feelings had been trampled on. The majority of the GOP caucus, in turn, accused the faction of disrupting so many work days that they killed their own priorities.

And a departing senator warned that he has little hope future sessions can heal the division. Factional fights and “gotchaism” are all the newest members have seen since their arrival, said Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial.

“We’re going to have generational issues here in the Senate,” Wieland said, “because as these people become the senior members, this is what they are used to and they are going to transpose it onto the next generation.”

The post Battle lines remain fixed in Missouri Senate Republican factional fights as session ends appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 4

Rick Perry
3d ago

Vote BLUE and get rid of most of the Republicans in Missouri politics! And then Missouri will be a better place to live and work!

Reply(2)
4
Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate president accuses AG of turning ‘blind eye’ to illegal gambling

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz used his exit from the legislature to blast Attorney General Eric Schmitt, arguing he failed to stop the proliferation of illegal gambling machines and cost public schools millions in revenue. Schatz, who is opposing Schmitt in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, was stymied by a filibuster in […] The post Missouri Senate president accuses AG of turning ‘blind eye’ to illegal gambling appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: A dysfunctional legislative session

The 2022 regular session of the Missouri General Assembly was the most dysfunctional I can remember in more than 50 years covering the statehouse. Endless Senate filibusters stalled action for weeks on major issues for Missourians — contributing to the second lowest percentage of bills passed in an annual session in more than one-third of […] The post Capitol Perspectives: A dysfunctional legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri Independent

Winners and losers of Missouri’s raucous 2022 legislative session

The 2022 legislative session ended last week the same way it began back in January: With the Missouri Senate bogged down and barely able to function thanks to bitter divisions within the Republican majority.  Over the course of five months, there were filibusters, procedural hijinks and ugly back-and-forths between members of the Senate’s conservative caucus […] The post Winners and losers of Missouri’s raucous 2022 legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wieland
Person
John Rizzo
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Caleb Rowden
Person
Dave Schatz
Person
Bob Onder
KMIZ ABC 17 News

First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court to be sworn in

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The first Black woman to serve as a judge on the Missouri Supreme Court will formally be sworn in on Tuesday morning. An investiture ceremony to give the oath of office to Judge Robin Ransom is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. at the Missouri Supreme Court building in Jefferson City. The post First Black woman appointed to Missouri Supreme Court to be sworn in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sen. Blunt frustrated to see WOTUS return

Agricultural groups remain opposed to an expansion of Environmental Protection Agency authority under the Clean Water Act. The Biden Administration has resurrected the Waters of the United States rule which the Obama Administration failed to implement, unable to overcome legal challenges. Missouri US Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican, asserts the...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri legislature ends tumultuous 2022 session marked by gridlock, GOP infighting

A flurry of activity in the Missouri House on Friday kept 2022 from earning the ignominious distinction of least productive legislative session in modern history.  With GOP infighting in the Senate forcing it to adjourn a day early after a session that’s seen it mired in gridlock, the House returned Friday morning to pass 20 […] The post Missouri legislature ends tumultuous 2022 session marked by gridlock, GOP infighting appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Senate#Senate Bill#Senate Republicans#House
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, May 16th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri reports more than 56-hundred new coronavirus cases over a seven-day period. State Health Department data shows more than 400 coronavirus patients in a Missouri hospital. Most of Missouri has low transmission levels. The state says counties with medium transmission levels are Harrison, Bates, St. Clair, Henry, Dunklin, and St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate adjourns early after passing congressional redistricting map

The Missouri Senate passed a congressional redistricting map Thursday and then adjourned for the year. The 22-11 vote came after Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden invoked a rarely-used rule to bring a bill from the Senate Select Committee on Redistricting to the floor.  The adjournment came a day before the constitutionally mandated end of the […] The post Missouri Senate adjourns early after passing congressional redistricting map appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Missouri Independent

Bill to create prison nursery clears Missouri legislature on final day of session

Infants born to women in prison may soon get to remain with their mothers for their first 18 months, under a bill on its way to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The bill would direct the Missouri Department of Corrections to establish a nursery within a women’s correctional facility by July 2025. It gained bipartisan support […] The post Bill to create prison nursery clears Missouri legislature on final day of session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Voter ID bill clears Missouri legislature despite fierce criticism from Black Democrats

Missouri voters will be required to present a government-issued photo ID to cast a ballot under a wide-ranging elections bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. The bill includes several other provisions —  such as prohibiting touchscreen voting machines, and requiring a number of cybersecurity checks — that came out of hearings last summer, where […] The post Voter ID bill clears Missouri legislature despite fierce criticism from Black Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Democrat filibuster derails GOP measure to change initiative petition process

After hours of filibustering in the Missouri Senate, including a spirited game of charades, Democrats stopped an attempt by Republicans Wednesday to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process.  The measure sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, originally would have asked voters to increase the number […] The post Democrat filibuster derails GOP measure to change initiative petition process appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

New website guides access to Missouri’s American Rescue Plan Act funds

(KBSI) – A new website to help guide access to Missouri’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds recently launched. The website, moarpa.mo.gov, enables visitors to learn about how ARPA State Fiscal Recovery Funds are being spent in Missouri. The website will also provide information on how Missouri organizations, non-profits, municipalities, businesses, communities, and other entities can apply for the State’s ARPA funds.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy