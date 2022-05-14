Pittsburgh Fire Chief involved in accident en route to fire

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Just after 5:00 p.m. Friday, Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Brookline Boulevard and Whited Street.

Upon arrival to the collision, units treated one of the drivers for a head laceration on the scene and was not taken to a hospital.

The other driver in the collision was Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

Chief Jones was attempting to respond to a nearby fire; His lights and sirens were on at the time of the collision.

Following the accident, Chief Jones was experiencing shoulder pain and as per policy was taken to a hospital for drug testing.

The fire Chief Jones was attempted to respond to was on the 900 block of Berkshire Avenue.

A 1-alarm fire where no house occupants were harmed; A police officer suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Both the fire and vehicle accident are being investigated.