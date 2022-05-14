‘Great libraries build communities’: Effectively managing, funding SJ County libraries

There are 181 public library administrative offices in California supporting just over 1,100 libraries, branches, and bookmobiles. Locally, there are eight libraries in the city of Stockton (the first began in 1899) and eight other libraries in San Joaquin County.

For more than 200 years, thanks to Benjamin Franklin and his colleagues, American libraries have been a tax-funded societal asset serving the public. But as we continue along in this endless COVID era, questions about the future of libraries begin to surface. Can we afford them? Are they even relevant in a digital world?

We live in an age of factoids, soundbites, and instant gratification. A push of a button, a scroll through full-color screens, and practically anything you want to know appears within moments. Anyone can hold an entire library in the palm of their hand.

According to data published in the 2020 Freckle Report (an analysis of public libraries in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Australia), Americans spend three times more on candy than libraries. Many libraries have seen reductions in their budgets since 2018. Tim Coates, the peport’s principal author, states this trend is aggravated by the absence of any realistic actions to address the waning participation in library services.

Coates argues that decisions regarding the use of library funds should be given to library directors and those who know what is (and what is not) working in each library. Many library service providers are at risk of doing too little, too late. But not all.

There are innovative librarians across America striving to create a Next Century Library environment. Some libraries offer their card holders an array of non-traditional items such as sports equipment, tools, sewing machines, telescopes, board games, artwork, snowshoes, animal skeletons, and even pedometers. The Memphis Public Libraries offer 3-D printers, recording studios complete with editing and mixing capabilities—plus a radio station. New York City rents its library for corporate events, fundraisers, weddings, fashion shows, and as a movie set.

Readers are encouraged to review the library home pages of regional libraries in Sacramento, Stanislaus, and Fresno. Once there you will see how library funds are generated, how they’re allocated, annual budgets, plans, policies, services, and programs among other helpful guidance. Ms. Amanda Luna, a library manager with the Stockton Community Services Department, states there are plans to upgrade and improve our local website to reflect these types of data for our city/county libraries.

And there is even more hope for Stockton. Thanks to funds generated from Measure M (approximately $9 million per year to support local programs, including libraries), a new yet-unnamed library is being constructed in northeast Stockton (bringing the total to nine). And as a result of the impact of COVID on schools, the use of library-supported Tutor.com is increasing throughout our region offering homework assistance to students. But what Luna most hopes for going forward is seeing families return to the library and hearing the laughter of children. Libraries thrive on active participation and community engagement.

According to R. David Lankes, “Bad libraries build collections, good libraries build services, but great libraries build communities.” And this is especially true in our community. According to the Stockton Friends of the Library, 52% of residents read below third-grade level. For context, prescription bottles are written at sixth-grade level. Basic job applications are written at ninth-grade level.

Under the current configuration, our city and country libraries are governed by a hodgepodge of county, city and district agreements and they employ various (and confusing) funding schemes. Perhaps this collective managerial cohort ought to form a Library Board of Trustees composed of qualified dedicated citizens (like other similar-sized counties throughout the state) to streamline administrative processes, coordinate budgetary priorities, and implement innovative services to better serve the communities within our library jurisdictions. At a minimum, such a discussion should be instigated. Our future demands our attention — and it demands it today.

I encourage citizens to contact elected leaders and ask them how they intend to effectively manage and properly fund San Joaquin County libraries for our evolving and complex communities. Ask what their priorities are in terms of making our libraries a stronger, more accessible/effective resource for taxpayers. Most importantly, visit your local library — utilize their programs and services. Talk to the librarians — not only do they have remarkable skillsets, but they also have the mindset to provide you with the help you need. As a life-long library supporter, I know first-hand they are amazing individuals.

John Britto taught hospitality management and culinary arts at community colleges and private institutions in California for more than 30 years. He lives in Stockton.