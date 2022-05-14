ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Letters to the editor: Oil industry under attack; sheriff, supervisor and governor races

By Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

An overt attack on oil industry

Measures A and B are not about “big oil” or “saving our water.” Instead, A and B are an overt attack on the local oil and gas industry and the people who work in it. I know many people who work in the industry. They are single moms, soccer coaches, and veterans. They are all hardworking, productive members of society who put in an honest day’s work to put food on the table.

Unfortunately, the proponents of A and B see the loss of thousands of local jobs as a necessary price to pay so they can get their way on election day. This is wrong. The loss of even one job is one too many, let alone 2,000. Please, stand up for local working families and vote no on Measure A and Measure B.

Lea Williams, Simi Valley

Ayub deserves to be re-elected

Sheriff Bill Ayub is a strong law enforcement leader who deserves to be re-elected as Ventura County’s Sheriff. I first met Bill when I served on the Simi Valley City Council. I know him to be a dedicated, extremely hardworking professional and a man of high integrity and honesty who is committed to keeping Ventura County safe.

From his first day in office, Bill faced challenges unparalleled in the history of Ventura County, including the aftermath of the Borderline mass shooting, multiple major wildfires, civil unrest, and the pandemic. Sheriff Ayub’s calm and steady leadership during and after these events helped heal Ventura County. Crime is at an all-time low despite its dramatic rise elsewhere in the country. Our cities remain the safest in California.

During his first term, Sheriff Ayub improved equipment and training for the deputies enabling them to have the tools necessary to provide first-rate law enforcement services. To maintain public trust, Sheriff Ayub expanded the use of body cameras on deputies and created transparency dashboards that allow the public to examine law enforcement data. The CCW process was streamlined. Sheriff Ayub worked collaboratively with public officials and community leaders to address homelessness, mental illness, and drug addiction. Under Sheriff Ayub’s leadership, Veteran’s Outreach In Crisis Events (VOICE) was created to provide specialized mental health services to our veterans. Innovative programs were developed to treat and care for the mentally ill and drug-addicted inmates in our jail.

The ability to achieve these successes while maintaining fiscal responsibility to taxpayers reflects a managerial skill that few others possess. There is no reason to change course when the person we already have serving our county is providing exemplary service. I encourage you to go to ayubforsheriff.com for more information as to why Sheriff Ayub has my endorsement.

Glen Becerra, Simi Valley

Perez qualified for supervisor

A few things about Bernardo Perez. His experience is extensive. Like some of the other candidates, he has served as a council member and mayor. However, he is the only candidate who has, and presently is, representing both Simi Valley and Moorpark as their representative on the Ventura County Community College District. And perhaps his most prominent qualification is his tenacious skill in working across the political aisle.

I was a Professor of Public Administration/Public Policy at USC for 45 years, and I typically had to teach my students this skill; he does this naturally. Thus, we would be well served to have a supervisor who is able to sidestep the gridlock so prevalent in many other political settings.

David Lopez-Lee, Moorpark

Consider Dahle for governor

Re: Dan Walters’ May 12 column, “State crises abound, but they won’t be debated”:

In response to the column by Dan Walters, I agree with his assessment that this election should have provided a forum for a public debate over the issues confronting California, and that a list of 25 candidates from which to choose our governor is ridiculous.

However, I disagree when he assumes that the minority candidate will necessarily be Senator Brian Dahle. Obviously, he is the most qualified of the competing candidates and is the only one on the list that has had governmental experience. Mr. Walters assumes that Senator Dahle is “known outside their small circle of supporters.” In reality, I don’t think most people in Southern California have heard of the senator from Lassen County. I would hope his supporters would help get the word out and information regarding his platform.

I am a lifelong Democrat, recently proclaimed independent, who under most circumstances vote for the Democratic candidate. I also usually disagree with the “one-issue” voters that I know, but this is one time I will veer from the party recommendations and definitely vote for a person who has been speaking out for a water plan for California throughout his political career.

I believe that a focused governor who will focus on the important task of guiding this state in the process of building and maintaining our reservoirs, increasing awareness of the issues we have regarding this very real drought, and uniting us in a solution for this problem, even if he is a Republican, will be kept in balance by the other powers in Sacramento.

His reputation is of a man who is collegial, competent, and respected by his community, so I hope voters in California will be open enough to vote for him in the run-off against our current governor, but also will elect him in November.

Claudia Grossi, Thousand Oaks

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Letters to the editor: Oil industry under attack; sheriff, supervisor and governor races

