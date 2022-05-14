ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Officials push for pandemic funding ahead of possible COVID surge

By Alexandra Limon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVwcg_0fe9T66K00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Health officials warn the country could face a wave of COVID infections in the fall, and with federal COVID funds running out, there’s concern tests, treatments and vaccines could all run out too.

The Biden administration says there will be serious consequences if Congress does not approve more COVID funding.

“More Americans will die needlessly,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is important to prepare for what COVID brings next.

“We need to be prepared for the possibility that we will have surge of cases as we get into the fall,” Fauci said. “We may need to boost the population on a yearly basis, I’m not saying that absolutely is the case, but it is entirely conceivable.”

The White House wants $22.5 billion, but senators were only able to strike a deal for $10 billion before those negotiations fell apart.

Republicans are blocking COVID funding over plans for Title 42, the pandemic policy that prevented migrants from seeking asylum, to end.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) said “it’s truly a national security crisis, as well as a health crisis. Until they get serious about that, I think they’re going to have some rough sledding in Congress on both sides of the aisle.”

However, the White House says COVID funding shouldn’t be held hostage over Title 42 because the decision to end it comes from the CDC.

Meanwhile, officials say more COVID funds are critical.

“To get newer and better boosters for the various different variants that are either with us or that will evolve,” Dr. Fauci said

The White House says without more money some programs, like the government subsidized testing, vaccinations and treatments, could abruptly end.

“There is no plan B,” Psaki said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update, May 16

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Anthony Fauci
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Nexstar#Americans#The White House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy