Victim identified in deadly Governors Drive wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was killed in a wreck Saturday morning.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster told News 19 crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the shoulder and jackknifed.

Webster confirmed one person was killed in the accident; HPD said Sunday that Larry Bruce Ballenger, 74, was killed. Police closed the westbound lanes of Governors Drive at Monte Sano Blvd. while crews worked to clear the wreck. The road was closed for several hours while HPD a large haul truck was coming to clear the tractor-trailer.

At 10:25 a.m., ALDOT crews were on the way to convert one EB lane of Governors Drive into a temporary WB lane to help with traffic flow. Around 4 p.m., one WB lane had reopened to traffic.

All lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m.

A News 19 reporter on the scene said Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded as well.

