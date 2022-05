The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO