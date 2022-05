CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs into Cortland County. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Kyle Leeper brought meth from Indiana and California, distributing it in the Cortland area in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one drug transaction in California in 2019. He’s facing up to four decades in prison when he’s sentenced in September.

