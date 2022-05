ELIZABETHTON — Carter County has begun its search for the next director of schools, with an intent of making the final selection by June 16. The Carter County School Board met in a short session on Monday to begin the process of finding the successor for Tracy McAbee, who is leaving to take over the Lewis County School System on July 1. The board expects to post the vacant position today, following the expected submission of McAbee’s official resignation letter.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO