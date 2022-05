KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Kill Devil Hills Board of Commissioners approved a proposal for a new Wawa in the Wright Shores area on Monday night. The proposal puts the 6,000 square foot building at 1900 N Croatan Highway, which is between 4th and 5th streets. It would be right across from Kmart. The area is currently forested.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO