Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's wild primaries: What's the Trump factor?

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Will President Trump's late endorsement of...

www.corydontimes.com

Corydon Times-Republican

DES MOINES — The E15 blend of ethanol, which contains a higher percentage of the corn-based fuel and is typically about 10 cents per gallon cheaper, will become available at most Iowa gas stations under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Lawmakers resume public consideration of state budget

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks to reporters May 17, 2022, after signing legislation dealing with biofuels at a farm near Prairie City. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa lawmakers will resume public discussion on the state budget Wednesday, just over four weeks past the 100th day of the 2022 session.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Court lifts preliminary injunction on Iowa mask law

(The Center Square) – Iowa's 8th Circuit Court lifted the preliminary injunction on the state’s law banning schools from requiring masks because of the shift in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the district court issued the injunction blocking the state law. Children older than four years old can...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Siouxland Chamber group lobbying in D.C. on economic issues

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in two years, a local delegation led by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is returning to Washington to lobby federal lawmakers and other key policymakers on a range of issues. The annual trip, which had been held every spring since 1954, was canceled...
SIOUX CITY, IA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Corydon Times-Republican

Iowa schools cannot impose mask requirements after court lifts injunction

DES MOINES — A new state law that prohibits Iowa schools from requiring all students or staff to wear face masks can go into effect after a federal appeals court on Monday lifted a temporary injunction. Two of the judges on a three-member federal appeals court lifted the injunction...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

See the child vaccination rates for COVID-19 in Iowa

Investgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Iowa using data compiled by the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services. Originally published on heytutor.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

CTA8 order vacating preliminary injunction

DES MOINES — A new state law that prohibits Iowa schools from requiring all students or staff to wear face masks can go into effect after a federal appeals court on Monday lifted a temporary injunction.
DES MOINES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
Person
Donald Trump
Corydon Times-Republican

Farmers plant nearly half of Iowa’s corn in past week

About 8% of the state's corn crop has emerged, including in this western Iowa field. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A hot and dry week finally gave Iowa farmers their best chance yet to plant corn this year, and they put about 43% of the crop seed in the ground in that time, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Farmers finally get a good week in the fields

DES MOINES – Significantly drier and warmer weather allowed Iowa’s farmers 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included spraying and planting. Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 81% adequate and 7%...
IOWA STATE

