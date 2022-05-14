Pennsylvania's wild primaries: What's the Trump factor?

DES MOINES — The E15 blend of ethanol, which contains a higher percentage of the corn-based fuel and is typically about 10 cents per gallon cheaper, will become available at most Iowa gas stations under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Gov. Kim Reynolds talks to reporters May 17, 2022, after signing legislation dealing with biofuels at a farm near Prairie City. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa lawmakers will resume public discussion on the state budget Wednesday, just over four weeks past the 100th day of the 2022 session.
(The Center Square) – Iowa's 8th Circuit Court lifted the preliminary injunction on the state’s law banning schools from requiring masks because of the shift in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, the district court issued the injunction blocking the state law. Children older than four years old can...
SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in two years, a local delegation led by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce is returning to Washington to lobby federal lawmakers and other key policymakers on a range of issues. The annual trip, which had been held every spring since 1954, was canceled...
DES MOINES — A new state law that prohibits Iowa schools from requiring all students or staff to wear face masks can go into effect after a federal appeals court on Monday lifted a temporary injunction. Two of the judges on a three-member federal appeals court lifted the injunction...
Investgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Iowa using data compiled by the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
About 8% of the state's corn crop has emerged, including in this western Iowa field. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A hot and dry week finally gave Iowa farmers their best chance yet to plant corn this year, and they put about 43% of the crop seed in the ground in that time, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday.
DES MOINES – Significantly drier and warmer weather allowed Iowa’s farmers 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included spraying and planting. Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 81% adequate and 7%...
