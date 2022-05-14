ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Texans told to conserve energy as six power plants go offline amid heatwave

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2prJ_0fe9Rc8d00

The operator of the main power grid for the state of Texas has asked residents to conserve energy through a likely hot-weather weekend after six power plants unexpectedly went offline.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked residents to lower thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher between 3pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday and avoid using larger appliances.

“With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need,” the organisation said in a statement on 13 May.

The National Weather Service forecasts an “expansive early season heat wave with potential record high temperatures up to 97 degrees on Saturday and above 100 degrees on Sunday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Temperatures are expected to remain high through next week.

The federal weather agency warns that “highs in the 90s and 100s may pose athreat to those with poor cooling or heat sensitivities.”

It is unclear why the plants failed on Friday; the failure led to a loss of about 2,900 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 580,000 homes, according to the Texas Tribune.

Operators typically begin asking the public to cut back on electricity usage when a grid falls below a safe margin of excess supply to avoid blackouts.

As of Saturday morning, the ERCOT’s dashboard says “there is enough power for current demand.”

Utility operators often request residents to cut back on electricity use or avoid using large appliances like washers and dryers in anticipation of high energy use periods, like during heatwaves, though Texans are on high alert for grid failures and power outages across the state after millions of people were powerless for days in freezing conditions after a major winter and ice storm surged demand for energy, shutting down power plants and natural gas facilities.

The power crisis killed at least 246 people, though some estimates has listed a death toll that tops 700.

The state spent the following year appointing new regulators and tweaking legislation, but experts contend that the state is just as vulnerable in another winter storm , particularly as the accelerating climate crisis is likely to make such severe weather events more common.

The near-collapse of the state’s electrical grid last year can also be traced to a 1999 decision to effectively deregulate the system by handing control of the state’s electricity delivery infrastructure to a market-based network of private operators and energy systems.

Comments / 320

gary
3d ago

The stupidity of letting six power plants go off line at the same time. This makes me think the energy shortage is created on purpose.

Reply(23)
135
AZSon
3d ago

I noticed they did not explain why the plants went off line, so I would call this a sad attempt to raise prices, just like the oil companies

Reply(11)
76
Ann Gables
3d ago

The coal-fired plant in my town is making money sending power down the grid. They even fired up a smaller unit that can be started at a moment's notice than runs on oil. My husband has never had to run that small unit in the 15 years he's been at the coal-fired plant.

Reply(1)
32
Related
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

A 67-Foot Pipeline Rupture in Texas Triggered Massive Methane Plume

A pipeline rupture longer than a bowling lane was responsible for a massive release of the potent greenhouse gas methane over Texas in March, spewing the equivalent of annual emissions from 16,000 American cars into the atmosphere. Photos of the rupture show a nearly 67-foot (20-meter) long tear along the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

Biden just canceled plans to open up massive new oil drilling operations

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Systems#Power Plants#Power Grid#Texans#Ercot#Athreat#The Texas Tribune#Puctx Erc
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
torquenews.com

How Much Does Your Electric Bill Go Up With a Tesla Model Y?

How much your Tesla's electric bill will cost you per month depends on your location. Electricity pricing trends can impact how much your Tesla Model 3 or Model Y will add to your electric bill - and those prices can vary from by electricity company. According to Teslanomics on average,...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
NWS
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

How to make 25k per acre without a tractor

Tell me the history of your farm. How'd you get it started?. Yeah, so we started... I think it's my sixth season farming. So started in early 2017 and basically, I don't have any farming background to speak of. Just started learning some stuff and I was working a corporate job and we bought some land in the country. Bought about nine acres and decided I want to start growing some vegetables or start a little garden. I bought 25 chickens and I built a little chicken tractor, a little covered house that I could move around in the backyard, and it would keep them safe. And I raised them until they were big enough to harvest. We harvested those chickens, and I gave some to friends and family and people just told me that it was the best chicken they ever had and you could really taste the difference because they're eating a lot of grasses and bugs and living the natural life.
CHARLESTON, SC
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

652K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy