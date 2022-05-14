ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US federal holidays 2022: Full list of dates

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkmua_0fe9RbFu00

With spring here, it’s time to start marking the dates of the upcoming federal holidays on our calendars in anticipation of the long weekends and warmer weather we can expect.

On May 30, those living in the US will observe the fourth federal holiday of the year, Memorial Day.

First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work, the list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise - and celebrate.

To ensure that these holidays are observed, certain guidelines have been put in place, with federal holidays that fall on a Saturday observed by federal employees on the previous Friday, while holidays that fall on Sunday are observed the following Monday.

While employees in the private sector may or may not get the day off, depending on their employer, a federal holiday means that non-essential federal government offices are closed and banks, post offices and schools may also be closed.

From Memorial Day to Thanksgiving , these are the dates of the 2022 federal holidays.

2022 federal holidays:

New Year’s Day: Saturday, January 1 (Observed Friday, December 31)

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Monday, January 17

President’s Day: Monday, February 21

Memorial Day: Monday, May 30

Juneteenth : Sunday, June 19 (Observed Monday, June 20)

Independence Day: Monday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 5

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 10

Veterans’ Day: Friday, November 11

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 24

Christmas Day: Sunday, December 25 (Observed Monday, December 26)

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Monday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Thursday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, April 15

Easter: Sunday, April 17

Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 8

Father’s Day: Sunday, June 19

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Independence Day#Columbus Day#Christmas#Memorial Day#Americans#Juneteenth#Indigenous Peoples Day
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Who saw the $250 payment this weekend?

Thousands of families in New York State saw a one time payment worth $250 on Saturday, but why?. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that $28 million dollars would be distributed to New York residents struggling with children. The money came from federal pandemic funds. Over 112,000 families benefitted with...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

652K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy