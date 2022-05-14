ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump says Vogue was 'biased' for not putting her on cover as she gives first post-White House interview

By Phil Thomas
 3 days ago

Former first lady Melania Trump has accused Vogue of being “biased” for not putting her on the front cover during her four years as first lady.

In her first television interview since leaving the White House , the former model was asked about the iconic fashion magazine’s decision not to ask her to be a cover star.

Fox and Friends president Pete Hegseth asked her: “How did you put up with the constant criticism, the media? Take Vogue for example.

“Five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, Joe Biden’s on the cover. Kamala Harris is on the cover before she’s even sworn in. Hillary Clinton was on the cover when she was first lady. Michelle was on the cover three times.

“Yet, with your business background and your fashion background – and your beauty – never on the cover of Vogue . Why the double standard?”

Ms Trump said she believed the magazine was “biased”.

She said: “They have likes and dislikes. And it’s so obvious and I think American people – and everyone – see it.

“It was their decision and I had much more important things to do, and I did in the White House, than being on the cover of Vogue .”

The Independent has reached out to Vogue for comment.

Ms Trump ran into a series of controversies during her time in the White House.

In June 2018, amid outcry over her husband’s policy of separating children from their migrant families at the border, Ms Trump was seen wearing a Zara jacket with the phrase “I really don’t care. Do U?” on the back, sparking speculation she was making a political statement, something she denied.

Her “#BeBest” anti-bullying initiative was undermined by her husband continually bullying people online.

A leaked recording showed her cursing about her role in organising Christmas decorations at the White House. She was heard saying: “I’m working... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

