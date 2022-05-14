ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archie Battersbee: ‘Broken’ mother of brain-damaged boy, 12, vows she’s not giving up

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The mother of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support treatment dispute said she is “not giving up” as doctors announced they will carry out tests to establish whether the schoolboy is dead.

Hollie Dance said she is still “broken” by the situation but is praying for a miracle for her son Archie Battersbee who sustained “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home.

“Sorry I’ve been a bit distant,” Ms Dance told her Facebook followers who have supported her throughout the dispute. “Feeling broken but I’m not giving up. Arch is stable this morning although the machines going a bit berzerk, not sure why. I’m going to do a live prayer tomorrow and hopefully video Arch for you all to help heal him,” she said.

A High Court judge concluded on Friday that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests after a doctor told her the brain stem was responsible for the functions which kept people alive.

Ms Justice Arbuthnot was told that specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought it “highly likely” the youngster was dead.

A spokesperson for the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, said after the private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London that a brain-stem test would be arranged for next week.

“I am trying to be there for my little boy while also fighting a legal battle – it is so difficult and unfair. There’s not been enough time to see what he can do. He has squeezed my fingers with a tight grip. I think that’s his way of letting me know he’s still here and just needs more time,” Ms Dance said after Friday’s ruling. “Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go. He may not be the same as he was, but if there’s a possibility he could live a happy life after this, I want to give it to him.”

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre said it is supporting Archie’s family.

Comments

yeah...that
2d ago

A friend of mine recently when through this with her son. His was a suicide attempt. It was devastating, but when they realized that he was gone, they chose to donate his organs. They found comfort knowing that his death hadn’t been in vain. He gave the gift of life to 5 people.



Roxyblueeyes
3d ago

This is so truly sad. I can't imagine the pain and devastating feelings she has. She's holding on to hope. I pray for her and her son. No parent should have to see their child go through this. They are supposed to outlive us.



Pastor Vera Campbell
1d ago

IF PEOPLE WILL JUST TURN TO GOD, FOR A DIVINE HEALING. AND BELIEVE GOD AND TRUST GOD. A WHOLE LOT OF PEOPLE CAN LIVE. AND STILL BEVALIVE TO DAY. HAVE A STRONG FAITH THAT'S NOT OF THIS WORLD. THEY ( PEOPLE ) CAN LIVE. I KNOW. I HAVE THE GIFT OF HEALING. SOMETIMES GOD WANT'S DIRECT CONTACT WITH LAYING OF THE HANDS. PRAYER DOES HELP TOO. DIRECT CONTACT IS NEEDED TO TO ANOINT THE HEAD. JUST LIKE GOD SAID IN JAMES 5:15-16 (15) And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the loshall raise him up; and if he have commmitted sins, they shall be forgiven him. (16) Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another,that you maybe healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a RIGHTEOUS man availeth much..... I BELIEVE IT. I'M LIVING PROOF. And divine healings are performed in GOD'S house where I'm being lead through the Holy Spirit.





