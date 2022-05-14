ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cyclist stopped by police riding in middle lane of motorway

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42QUXc_0fe9RRNW00

A cyclist has been arrested after he was stopped by police riding in the middle lane of a motorway.

The rider was spotted in lane two of the M3 motorway near to junction 13 at Eastleigh , Hampshire , at 5am on Saturday.

Hampshire police’s roads policing unit posted on Twitter that the cyclist refused to stop for officers and even rode into the third lane before being forced to stop on the verge area.

The force posted: “Called this morning at 0510hrs to reports of a cyclist cycling in Lane 2 on the M3 at Jct 13… they did not want to stop for us, continued into Lane 3 and eventually had to be forced onto the verge area where the rider was detained.

“Rider has been arrested for causing danger to road users and suspected possession of a class A substance.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

