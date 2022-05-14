ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Million dollars bail for murder suspect

By Lpso Press Release
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gg9RL_0fe9RDGa00

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Houma man has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a Bayou Blue man on Thursday night.

Earl Verdin, 22, has been charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Chad Daigle, 57, of Bayou Blue.

At around 10:35 p.m. on May 12, 2022, deputies were called to a bar in Bayou Blue in reference to a disturbance.

Approximately 35 minutes after deputies arrived on the scene and were investigating the disturbance, they received another call of gunshots fired in the area of the intersection of Meadowland Drive and Bayou Blue Road.

They learned Daigle had been shot in the torso just outside his residence. He then walked back into his residence, collapsed, and was later pronounced dead.

Through investigation, detectives learned Verdin had confronted Daigle at his home regarding an earlier altercation at one of the bars.

Daigle reportedly told Verdin to get off his property.

Then, Daigle fired the shotgun into the ground.

Verdin, who was armed with a handgun, then fired several rounds at Daigle, striking him.

Verdin turned himself in to investigators early Friday morning. Following questioning, he was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux.

He was charged with Second Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

Bail is set at more than one million dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Reserve man arrested for theft of parish equipment

Jessi Dwain Bryant, 38, of Reserve was arrested May 14, 2022 for theft of parish equipment. On Thursday April 28, 2022, patrol officers responded to a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a parish truck at Regala Park in Reserve. Based on investigation and review of video...
RESERVE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bayou Blue, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Houma, LA
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Bayou Blue, LA
Crime & Safety
an17.com

Wanted man arrested after STPSO responds to suspicious person call

A suspicious person call resulted in an arrest Monday (May 16) night after alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies realized the man was giving a false name and in fact had warrants for his arrests and was also being sought by a nearby agency after he cut off his ankle monitoring device.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seek to identify an individual wanted for theft

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with a shoplifting investigation from a local business, who was captured on video. ​Sheriff Tim Soignet advised that on Saturday, May 14, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lafourche Parish Sheriff
wbrz.com

Man grabbed drugs, left his 3-year-old behind as he fled traffic stop in handcuffs

BATON ROUGE - A man left his 3-year-old child with police after he ran from them, stealing evidence from the scene of his arrest. On April 17, police attempted to arrest 37-year-old Lavar Duncan on drug-related charges after a traffic stop led to a search of Duncan's vehicle. According to arrest reports, police handcuffed Duncan in front of his body so he could care for the small child also in his car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Trio suspected of stealing $1,000 in cigarettes from Ascension Parish store

Ascension Parish detectives are seeking public assistance with identifying three males suspected of entering a store on Hwy. 74 in Geismar and stealing a box of cigarettes valued at some $1,099. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released surveillance photo taken at the business. Anyone with information that could help identify...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
lpso.net

Detectives Investigating Overnight Theft and Shooting in Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning. Just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. As they approached him, he fired several shots at them. They retreated to their vehicle, but one of the men was shot in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
THIBODAUX, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
houmatimes.com

Eight arrested in Terrebonne Parish narcotics investigation; two still wanted

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a long-term narcotics-based investigation has resulted in the arrest of eight Terrebonne Parish residents, as a result of multiple search warrants that were conducted throughout Terrebonne Parish. Over several months, Agents with Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, sped off with woman on hood in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle in New Orleans and sped off with a woman on the hood. New Orleans Police Department says they arrested Austin Levalley, 38, after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle around 12:15 p.m. Detectives saw a woman holding onto the hood of the car going through the area. They approached it and as they did, Levalley fled the area. The detective chased him and eventually caught him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Allegedly Setting Vehicle on Fire and Filing False Stolen Vehicle Report. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on May 16, 2022 that they had arrested a man from St. Martinville, Louisiana and a man from Youngsville, Louisiana for allegedly setting fire to one of their vehicles in February and filing a false stolen vehicle report.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy