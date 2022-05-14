DOJ: Police officer made woman in psychiatric crisis perform oral sex

A former Hialeah Police Department sergeant who admitted to forcing a woman who was in a psychiatric crisis to give him oral sex was sentenced to three years in prison this week .

In addition to three years in prison, Jesus Manuel Menocal Jr., 34, will serve one year of supervised release, the statutory maximum sentence for his charges. Attorney Jude Faccidomo told CBS 4 Miami that felony counts brought against Menocal were dropped and that he pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

“Jesse made a decision today as a father and as a son to put this case behind him,” said the attorney, who added that Menocal “can get on with his life.”

If he had been convicted of felonies, Menocal might have spent the rest of his life behind bars. Faccidomo said the ex-cop will not have sex offender status upon his release.

Previously, Assistant Special Agent in Charge John J. Bernardo of FBI Miami called Menocal “ a predator who disgraced the badge.”

According to court documents cited by the Department of Justice, Menocal pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the civil rights of women by sexually exploiting them.

Apart from the woman who was under psychiatric distress, Menocal admitted to kissing a woman and causing her “to touch his exposed penis,” as well as coercing a third woman who was walking alone at night into giving him oral sex and having vaginal sex.

“Jesus Menocal now faces the consequences for using his position to sexually abuse women,” Bernardo said.

The three incidents Menocal was sentenced for were not the only sexual exploitation incidents related to the former sergeant, said the Justice Department.

He also admitted to bringing an underage victim into “a Hialeah Police Department building and ordering her to remove her shorts and underwear, causing her to expose her buttocks to him,” while he was on-duty.

According to CBS 4 Miami, Menocal’s victims claimed they were sexually assaulted in 2014 and 2015. He was initially indicted in 2019 .

“The Department of Justice will not tolerate police officers who abuse their authority to prey on those they are sworn to protect,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division.

Menocal’s former employer, the Hialeah Police Department, assisted the FBI Miami field office in investigating the case. Assistant U.S.

Attorneys Edward N. Stamm, Monica K. Castro and Ilham Hosseini of the Southern District of Florida, prosecuted the case along with trial attorney Kyle Boynton and special litigation counsel Samantha Trepel for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“The police officer sentenced today violated not only his victims’ rights, but also the public’s trust,” said U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez for the Southern District of Florida. “As this prosecution shows, we will hold accountable those in our South Florida community who abuse their positions of power and engage in such disgraceful illegal conduct.”

According to CBS 4 Miami, Menocal gave up his right to appeal and will not be allowed to be a police officer anywhere in the U.S.