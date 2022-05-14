ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup final today

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01b7yh_0fe9R8wC00

Chelsea and Liverpool meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Both sides may be deprived of key midfielders, with Mateo Kovacic only returning to training yesterday while Fabinho has been ruled out.

Thomas Tuchel will have to decide whether to start Romelu Lukaku, with the striker having scored three goals in his last two appearances, while it seems that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will partner Jorginho in the centre of the park.

Jurgen Klopp rested a number of key players for his side’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa earlier this week, with Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate all likely to return to the starting eleven.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4.45pm on Saturday 14 May at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be available to watch on both BBC One and ITV.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Lukaku

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Odds

Chelsea - 13/5

Draw - 5/2

Liverpool - 1/1

Prediction

Liverpool will be even more determined to pick up another piece of silverware with their title challenge seemingly slipping away. Klopp was able to rest key players earlier this week and, even without Fabinho at the fulcrum of midfield, the Reds’ quality should prevail against a Chelsea side who’ve suffered from a slide and inconsistency in recent weeks. Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Newcastle vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal know they cannot afford to make a mistake when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening. Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a crushing defeat against Tottenham that reduced the gap to just one point in the top-four race before Spurs took a two-point lead with victory over Burnley on Sunday.The Gunners are facing something of a defensive crisis, too, with Kieran Tierney injured, Rob Holding suspended and Gabriel Magalhaes racing to be fit. Newcastle are coming off the back of consecutive defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe’s side will be keen to put on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether. Everton XI: Pickford,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fa Cup Final#Reds#Sports#Bbc One#Itv#Chalobah Silva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Klopp wary of 'completely fresh' Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool players not to give away cheap free-kicks because of the threat posed by Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. Liverpool travel to St Mary's on Tuesday needing a win to keep the pressure on title rivals Manchester City and Klopp is anticipating a difficult game. "They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

652K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy