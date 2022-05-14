TPS aviation student flying high after landing $50,000 a year job with Delta

In the final months of his last semester, Aerospace and Natural Science Technology Academy senior Jacob Cook had multiple training certifications under his belt and was still working on his first pilot's license. Things were looking good.

But his post-graduation plans were still up in the air, and the months were ticking by leading up to graduation. He knew he wanted to forgo college and use the aviation mechanic skills he learned at his school to land a job with an airline, but he didn't know where.

And then, at supersonic speed, his life changed.

With some assistance from his principal, Jack Hunter, Mr. Cook landed a job interview in mid-March to become an aircraft maintenance mechanic with Endeavor Air, owned by Delta Air Lines. A week later, while driving home from school, he received a call for a job offer: roughly $50,000 a year, health and other benefits that include credits to fly for free throughout the year, and a choice of various locations to work -- both in the U.S. and overseas.

“Delta Flew in and changed the world,” he said. I pulled over to the side of the road and just let out a joyful yell. I could not believe it was happening. It was awesome.

“The moment I found out I could apply for it, I’m like, ‘Yup, this is right where I wanted to be.’” he added. “I’ve always had a desire to work for Delta. Even as a little kid I would look up at the skies and think, ‘What a great place to be.’”

Mr. Hunter is proud that his student is landing a high-paying job so soon after his high school graduation, adding that Mr. Cook is the first to land a job with the national company a year after a partnership was announced between Delta and the school. Among the benefits of the partnership, which includes donated equipment and added training for students — the same training as Delta employees receive — is that academy seniors are promised interviews with Delta.

“We’ve had people who have gone on to work for amazing organizations, but this is really the benefit of the partnership: to be able to get into a company like Delta at a young age,” Mr. Hunter said. “He really has career longevity as well as forward mobility within the industry, he’s able to start at the ground level and work his way up under the Delta umbrella, and there’s going to be so many options for him.

“It’s so fulfilling to watch students work hard and reach their goals and everything that we’ve done shows [Mr. Cook] is going to be just fine,” he added, “and it’s really empowering for the other students to see so that instead of thinking, ‘Great, we have a partnership hanging on the wall,’ but that it truly does mean something.”

Next up is the creation of Delta internships as well as helping other students benefit job-wise from the partnership as Mr. Cook has, although Mr. Hunter won’t be a part of that as he’ll be moving next school year to become principal of TPS’ new Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy will launch next fall inside the Toledo Technology Academy.

As for Mr. Cook, he’s considered all the work location options — including Australia — but has decided to stay in the Toledo area while commuting to Detroit for his new job, which begins in September. He said he’ll spend his summer months completing his training for a private pilot’s license and then spend the next three years working toward his commercial license with the hope of eventually flying for Delta.

“This way I can stay close to home while pursuing my life as a pilot,” he said. I figured what better way to become a pilot than becoming an aircraft maintenance technician, make money doing that, and then work my way up toward becoming a pilot?”