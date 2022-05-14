Beloved Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Stars As Rookie in 2022’s SI Swimsuit Issue

Austin, who won SI's swim search in 2021, is known for prioritizing her mental health as well as her physical health.

Taking even a short scroll through Instagram or jaunt through TikTok timelines will prove that the “fitness influencer” sphere is a massive one. So what makes an instructor stand out? Balance. And Katie Austin, a fitness and health instructor is all about maintaining it.

Austin leads with self-love, implementing healthy changes while still enjoying life to its fullest. Her unique and realistic approach to food, health and fitness has garnered over 340K followers on Instagram, as well as over 700K on TikTok. In fact, you’ll see her killing squats and core workouts just as easily as you’ll see her sipping a caloric cocktail with friends.

Austin’s philosophy is centered around making changes for you and no one else, which gives her clients and followers full authority to be in the driver’s seat of their own wellness.

"I know I always say these cliche things, but sometimes you just NEED A LIL REMINDER," she wrote on her Instagram post where she did her version of Lizzo's viral About Damn Time dance. "You ARE worthy of happiness and love- you have ONE life & ONE body."

After the fitness instructor, author, blogger and model won Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 2021 swim search, she returned this year as an official model. Austin made the announcement with an Instagram post that reveled in her latest “win,” and fans were happy to see it.

"I’m obsessed with you," wrote one Instagram user. "I love how you're so real."

