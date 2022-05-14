ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Relatives of a 3-year-old girl killed in an exorcism have been arrested

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The grandfather and uncle of a 3-year-old girl killed last fall during an exorcism at a Northern California church were arrested this week in connection with her death, police said Friday.

The child, Arely Naomi Proctor, died last September after family members performed a ceremony because they believed she was "possessed by an evil spirit," court documents show. The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

Police on Wednesday arrested Rene Trigueros-Hernandez, the child's grandfather and pastor of the Iglesia Apostoles y Profetas, a tiny Pentecostal church in San Jose, and Rene Hernandez-Santos, the child's uncle. They were arrested on charges of child abuse leading to the death of the victim, the San Jose Police Department said in a statement.

The girl's mother was previously arrested in the child's death

In January, the girl's mother, Claudia Hernandez-Santos, was arrested and charged with assault on a child resulting in death.

It was not immediately known if the girl's grandfather and uncle have an attorney who can speak on their behalf. The Santa Clara public defender office, which is representing Claudia Henandez-Santos, did not immediately return a message Friday from The Associated Press.

According to court records, Claudia Hernandez-Santos told police she believed her daughter was possessed because she would "wake up and scream or cry periodically." She and her brother brought the child to the church on Sept. 24, where they were joined by their father to perform an exorcism.

Claudia Hernandez-Santos told police she attempted to stick her finger down her daughter's throat to induce vomiting and that the child "fell asleep several times" while she pushed down on her throat with her hand, court documents show.

The child's mother is accused of depriving the girl of food and of holding her neck and squeezing it while the grandfather and uncle held the child down.

Claudia Hernandez-Santos told police that after her daughter became unresponsive they waited two hours to call police, records show.

The grandfather told the Mercury News last week that he performed a ceremony on the child to "liberate her of her evil spirits." He didn't want to reveal the details of the exorcism but said his granddaughter was asleep when she got to the church and the ceremony took two hours.

"If you read the Bible, you'll see that Jesus casts away demons and made sick people healthy again," he told the newspaper. "It's not when I want to do it, it's when God, in his will, wants to heal the person. The preacher is like an instrument of God; what we do is what God says."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say. According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes. The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a...
STOCKTON, CA
truecrimedaily

Grandpa, son now charged in connection with 3-year-old’s exorcism death

SAN JOSE, Calif. (TCD) -- A woman, her brother, and her father are facing child abuse charges after a 3-year-old child was killed in an exorcism. According to the San Jose Police Department, on Sept. 24, 2021, at 8:12 p.m., officers went to the 1000 block of South Second Street for a report of a deceased child. First responders found the little girl, Arely, "unresponsive on the floor of the church" and attempted lifesaving measures. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Carjacking Leaves Three Victims Stranded

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A carjacking that occurred Friday night saw three victims threatened with a firearm, said the Stockton Police Department. The incident took place on Eighth Street and Houston Avenue in the Seaport District, an area of Stockton that has seen crimes recently, such as the resisting arrest that took place on May 7. The three victims of the carjacking were all male, ages 24, 20, and 18. They were sitting in their parked vehicle when the suspects approached them brandishing a firearm. The victims complied, exiting the vehicle, and the suspects fled. The suspects were identified as a white or Hispanic male and a black male.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest man with meth, guns and AR-15 parts

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police said they served a search warrant on the 500 block of James Street and found drugs, two guns and AR-15 parts. Gabriel Orozco Jr, 33, was found high and was arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail. Police uncovered several ounces of meth, a stolen handgun, and AR-15 parts The post Salinas Police arrest man with meth, guns and AR-15 parts appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pilot Program Will Add Security Cameras to California Freeways

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new program Friday that will put hundreds of cameras up along California freeways, including the Bay Area and Southern California. It's all part of a pilot program, putting 200 cameras in 50 locations in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Orange counties. The announcement comes...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
86K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy