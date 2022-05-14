Tiktoker goes viral slamming employers who don't show salaries in job listings

A TikTok has summed up the feelings of countless workers across the world in a new viral video after slamming employers who don't show salaries in job listings.

User Maysun (@maysunmilk) hit out at companies for withholding information until after the interview stage, and urged them to “grow up” and “get a grip on reality”.

The clip has been viewed more than 1.9million times, and definitely struck a chord with TikTok users.

“I applied to a job where they didn’t list the pay. That was my fault. That was my bad. I should have known, red flag,” she says in the clip.

While the interview went well, Maysun said the pay was lower than she had hoped for after being told later on in the process.

“We get to the end of the interview. He tells me the pay. It’s low,” she said.





“So he asks me how I’m feeling, [and] I said, ‘Frankly, the pay is low, and I can’t work for that.’



“I brought up that it wasn’t listed on the job listing, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you know, here’s the thing: There’s a lot more here to gain than just money, and we’re looking for people that are motivated by more than just money.’”

Taking issue with the approach, Maysun added: “This is what I mean when I say they need to grow up. I don’t know what fantasy world you’re living in where people are letting you pay them in, like, gold star stickers or whatever the f***, but I live in the real world where people need money to survive.”

The video hit home with viewers, with one user commentator saying: “I am SO tired of jobs pretending like we show up for ANY other reason than the money. Lol.

“‘Opportunities to grow’ how about the opportunity to keep my apartment,” another added.

One shared their own experiences, saying: “A hiring manager once told me that if money was my only motivation for work that she felt sorry for me. I asked her how long she’d worked for free.”

