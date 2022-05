ST. LOUIS – Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program, has selected a St. Louis city health official as its new chief executive officer. Dr. Fredrick Echols, who currently serves as health director and commissioner for the City of St. Louis, will take over as the new CEO of Cure Violence Global on May 23, according to an announcement Tuesday from St. Louis marketing agency Eagle Productions, LLC.

