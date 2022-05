EUGENE, Ore. – Local officials across the state are running for office in the primary elections. Tonight by 8 p.m. was the deadline for voters to get ballots in. Due to a law recently passed in Oregon voters only needed to have their ballots postmarked by May 17. This is in contrast to previous years, where the ballots had to have arrived at county offices by the deadline. Ballots postmarked by that date will be counted even if they arrive up to seven days later. As a result, close races may be decided later than in previous elections while officials count all the ballots.

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO