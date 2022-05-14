ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Final Turnpike work begins Sunday

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews will begin final paving and striping work on the West Virginia Turnpike Sunday night. The project centers around upgrading the West Virginia Turnpike...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Seneca Skyway becomes first route of WV Mountain Rides program

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — State officials have unveiled the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program in Greenbrier County. Gov. Jim Justice, along with state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in Lewisburg for the Seneca Skyway. The program is a partnership between the...
LEWISBURG, WV
Metro News

PSC participates in blitz to draw more attention to over the road safety

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Inspectors with the state Public Service Commission are participating in the International Roadcheck 2022. The 72 hour event heightens safety inspections of commercial trucks traveling on the highways of West Virginia. PSC Chairperson Charlotte Lane was on hand for the first few hours of the event...
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

DEVELOPING: Body found in Ohio River in Ashland

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond is working to identify a body that was discovered in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning in the city of Ashland. Chief Todd Kelley says that a call came in around 11:00 a.m. and that first responders were able to recover the body around 2:00 p.m. Hammond tells […]
ASHLAND, KY
WVNS

Landing zone cleared at Shady Spring High School

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A landing zone was cleared near Shady Spring High School due to a construction site injury early in the day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a construction site accident in the area resulted in an injury requiring the need for a landing zone at Shady […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Traffic
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Turnpike construction set to begin Monday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The final round of construction for the Beckley Widening Project is set to begin May 15, 2022. Paving will begin for an eight mile stretch beginning at mile marker 40. People on the roads will see lane closures Sundays through Thursdays for the next eight weeks. Executive Director for the West […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Locals Worry About Traffic, Safety In New River Gorge

Last year the federal government designated the New River Gorge in West Virginia as a national park. The new designation is set to bring more tourists to visit this rural area of West Virginia, and it could also bring additional car traffic. Anna Skaggs and Devyn Washington are student reporters...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Logan Turnpike dedication marker scheduled

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike—commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike—will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 PM. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W, Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Know before you go: Kanawha County Schools 2022 Graduations

A guide on location, parking, costs and rules for the Kanawha County Schools 2022 High School Graduation ceremonies: CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) will be holding the 2022 high school graduation ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from May 16 to May 19. The Convention Center and KCS have provided […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnpike#Urban Construction
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston City Council approves funding for Blaine Boulevard study

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council has overwhelmingly approved funding for studying and designing a possible solution to the slippage of Blaine Boulevard. The council on Monday voted to set aside $485,000 for the study, in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will evaluate the ongoing riverbank and roadway issues related to the North Charleston street. The city had to dedicate enough money to cover 35% of the project’s cost, while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will dedicate around $900,000, or 65% of the project’s cost.
CHARLESTON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia County Seeks to Expand Internet Access

(TNS) — High-speed broadband access has joined water, sewer and electricity as must-have utilities for communities hoping to attract and retain residents and businesses, so the Mercer County Commission has started advertising for companies willing to provide the area around Exit 1 off Interstate 77 with broadband service. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV to roll out red carpet to bring in business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are used to seeing red carpets at movie premieres, but later this year leaders are going to roll out the red carpet with hopes of bringing business to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park to stay. Monday, May 16, the Charleston Area Alliance asked Kanawha County commissioners for $97,000 to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
WVNS

Plans for a new homeless shelter in Raleigh County come to a halt.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Community Action Association has withdrawn its application to place a homeless shelter in Mount Tabor. RCCAA had asked the Raleigh Zoning Board of Appeals to permit the new shelter on property owned by Beckley Conference of Freewill Baptist. A meeting on the request was planned for Tuesday, May 17. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Go Mart founder John Heater has died

GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
GASSAWAY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Air service working group forming goals for CRW, Charleston area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Business leaders in all sectors throughout Charleston including government, tourism, technology, chemicals, banking, law, and education have teamed up with the Charleston Area Alliance and West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) to form an Air Service Working Group. The first of its kind in around 50...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy