ACT II Theater presents The Sweet Delilah Swim Club

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander City Theatre II will present this hilarious comedy at Lake Martin Amphitheater free of charge at 7:30 p.m. The script focuses...

www.kpvi.com

SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dakota Fanning wears a necklace with her late dog’s hair

Dakota Fanning wears a necklace with her late dog’s hair inside. The ‘Alienist’ star says she sports the gold accessory with the canine's fur inside it as a "shrine" to her beloved pooch Luwellen in order to keep her furry friend close to her at all times.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Scarlet’ Review: A Daydream Believer Makes Her Own Magic in Lovely French Romance

Click here to read the full article. A slight but satisfying choice to open Director’s Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, Pietro Marcello’s “Scarlet” isn’t quite a fairy tale, although it certainly feels like one at times. For example, roughly midway through the movie, a woman who might be a witch meets the film’s fanciful young heroine, Juliette (Juliette Jouan), in the woods and predicts her fortune, explaining that one day this girl — who’s destined for greater things than the provincial Normandy farm where she’s dutifully passed her adolescence — will be whisked away by a ship flying scarlet...
MOVIES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rockzilla Summer Tour Featuring Papa Roach Will Make a Stop in Pocatello

Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse are thrilled to announce the co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves. Kicking off in East Providence, RI on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Bold Point Pavilion, the Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the US before finishing on August 31 in Nashville, TN at the Municipal Auditorium.
POCATELLO, ID

