Flirty Former In-Laws: Scott Disick’s Latest Komments About Khloé Kardashian’s Body Have Fans Konfused

By rebecahjacobs
 3 days ago

Even back when Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were still together, fans saw something weird between the real estate tycoon and his girlfriend’s sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Source: Chris Weeks / Getty

Now that Kourtney has completely moved on to her relationship with Travis Barker, Disick is letting his flirtations with Khloé fly all the more flagrantly.

The Good American founder recently posted a photo on her Instagram Story showing off a couple of colorful new hoodies and leggings that she received from Scott’s streetwear brand, Talentless. She tagged Scott and the clothing company in the pic.

In response to her support, the reality star re-posted Khloé’s photo on his own Instagram Story, adding a comment about Kardashian’s body that has since raised some eyebrows.

“Wear it well with that body Khlo,” he wrote.

While it’s not the most outrageous comment in the world–especially between these two–it still rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way given the fact that Khloé is always referring to Scott as her “brother,” and Scott to Khloé as his “sister.”

Scott Disick’s Kardashian Family History

Despite having broken up with Kourtney back in 2015, Disick has remained close to the entire Kardashian clan. On the first episode of the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians, Khloé and Scott had an honest conversation as Scott reflected on Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. It was there that he also admitted his worry that he would be excluded from future family events as the mother of his children moves on.

“Feeling left out and not being told anything is super hurtful,” Scott said during the show. “Especially when I don’t have another family to go to.”

Scott’s mother died in 2013 and his father died a few months later in 2014, making his bond with the Kardashian family that much stronger.

On more recent episodes of The Kardashians, we’ve seen Disick continue that same struggle, even arguing with Kendall Jenner on this week’s episode over not being invited to her birthday party.

Clearly, his relationship with the entire family is important to him, but that doesn’t make his flirty interactions with Khloé any less cringey.

Comments / 61

Melissa Long Barham
2d ago

Oh come on! They are family. They have been around each other intimately for many years. So what, even if they did have something between them, who are we to say anything about it?

Reply(1)
12
YouCan’tBeSerious
3d ago

I believe both Scott and Khloe have hooked up sexually and it’s probably still ongoing, but kept in secrecy.

Reply(5)
27
Pacheco D
2d ago

I think Scott has been knocking the bottom out of Khloe for a long long time stop when she was married and With her baby daddy but starting it up again try to keep it a secret but looks like theyate not doing a good job

Reply(1)
7
#Kardashian Family#Flirty#Good American#Instagram Story
