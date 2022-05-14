ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Fires Back At Kendrick Perkins Following Golden State Warriors’ Win

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Cassius
 3 days ago

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Y ou can always count on Draymond Green to keep it real and call out those who doubt him or have something to say about his game.

The Golden State Warriors already had enough motivation heading into their Game 6 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies following an embarrassing 39-point loss on Wednesday night. Still, former NBA player now ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins added more fuel to the fire. Perkins had plenty to say about Draymond Green and his pass-first mentality ahead of the Warriors’ series-clinching win over the Grizzlies Friday night (May.13).

“Matter of fact, can somebody tell Draymond Green it’s OK to look at the basket and actually shoot a shot?” Perkins told First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. “I mean, because he’s afraid. I mean, I’m sitting up here seeing all the turnovers. He doesn’t even look at the basket.”

“He’s afraid of taking the shot right now. So some of those assists he’s getting to Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson , I could go out there and get those same assists. They wide open. Ain’t nothing but a pass. So don’t let Draymond Green sit up here and fool you like everything that come out his mouth is the gospel,” he further added.

Green caught wind of his comments and responded to Big Perk via his Instagram Stories writing, “We don’t tweet and delete. We stand on our word… your ratings will be up in the am…. You’re welcome.”

Green wasn’t done clapping back at Perkins. High off their convincing Game 6 victory, sending the Warriors to their sixth Western Conference Finals in eight years he used his postgame press conference to drag Perkins further.

“Something came to my phone earlier,” Green told reporters. “Some guy saying I’m scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain’t the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel. So, you got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. When you got people talking out the side of their neck. ‘Anybody can make the pass Draymond make.’ That’s just stupid.”

“But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You make that pass. We’d love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y’all that don’t know. I’m never duckin’ no smoke. As the Memphis Grizzlies’ towels say, I don’t duck smoke. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You couldn’t, so good luck. You just got to come out and shut people up sometimes. It was very fun to do,” he concluded.

Perkins couldn’t let Green get the last word and responded to the Warriors forward on Twitter.

We are sure this will be revisited by Perkins, Stephen A. Smith, and hopefully JJ Redick on the next episode of First Take.

